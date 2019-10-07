The Glynn County Commission is expected to decide Tuesday whether to include a proposed courthouse expansion project in the next special-purpose, local-option sales tax.
Officials with the city of Brunswick, Glynn County, Jekyll Island Authority and the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission are in the process of hashing out what they would like to include on the SPLOST 2020 projects list — which will be on the ballot during the May 2020 primary election.
Most county commissioners greatly favor filling the county’s SPLOST projects list with infrastructure projects, with the exception of a proposed courthouse expansion.
According to a space needs study done on the courthouse in 2014, an expansion could cost upwards of $50 million.
The needs of the courthouse go beyond just space, however.
A committee of five tasked with determining the severity of the space issue turned up an equally concerning security deficiency in many court buildings.
The fact that the courthouse is spread among multiple buildings is in itself an issue. At a meeting earlier this week, Commissioner Bill Brunson noted four buildings needed to be evacuated following a bomb threat.
“They weren’t kind enough to tell us which courthouse,” he said at the Tuesday meeting.
Depending on the committee’s recommendation, county officials said the project may be done in phases rather than all at once.
The commission will also look at settling on a list of projects aside from the courthouse.
“The other item is the list county staff has come up with that we have to go back and prioritize. We’ve got to whittle it down,” county commission Chairman Mike Browning said Friday.
The more money needed for the courthouse, the less can be spent on infrastructure.
“If we do the courthouse work we’ll have to do less infrastructure work,” he said.
Also on the agenda is a discussion of implementing an impact fee.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Glynn County’s finance committee voted unanimously in August to recommend the county commission enter into a contract with impact fee consultant Ross Associates.
According to a draft of a contract, Ross Associates would help the county set up and begin imposing impact fees on new developments. It would also look at the feasibility of impact fees on the unincorporated county as a whole and on St. Simons and Sea islands in particular.
“Ross Associates services will include advice and assistance to Glynn County in general on impact fee matters,” the draft contract reads. “The preparation of an impact fee methodology report — including all impact fee calculations — preparation of a capital improvements element, the preparation of a final impact fee schedule for adoption, preparation of an impact fee ordinance conforming to all current state law requirements and assistance to staff in implementing the program.
“In the course of our studies, we will consider the creation and amount of impact fees for unincorporated Glynn County — including separately for St. Simons/Sea Island and the mainland.”
Proceeds from an impact fee would go towards roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities and libraries, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.