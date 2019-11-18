On Tuesday, the Glynn County Commission is set to continue discussing a projects list for Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 and a courthouse expansion project’s place on that list.
A committee made up of individuals from various backgrounds unanimously recommended the county figure out some way to both expand the Glynn County Courthouse and implement much-needed security upgrades.
Ralph Basham, chairman of the committee, told commissioners in October that the committee was “quite shocked,” at both the lack of space and security in county court facilities and that the courthouse itself was in “an unacceptable situation.”
Most commissioners favor of financing the project with SPLOST 2020, which will be on the May 2020 general primary ballot.
Commissioner Bill Brunson, in particular, voiced his support for the cause, saying the courthouse’s current state is the result of past county commissions kicking the can down the road.
Not all commissioners are on-board with putting the project on a SPLOST list, however.
Commissioner Wayne Neal has previously said that if the courthouse is in such dire need, the county would be working on those upgrades right now. He didn’t see the need to wait for a SPLOST vote, instead suggesting the commission look at alternate means of funding, such as a bond.
Given the county’s track record with “vertical” projects, or those involving new construction rather than renovation or maintenance, Commissioner Bob Coleman said he wasn’t sure the public would even trust the commission enough to approve another penny sales tax.
A major hangup has been the lack of a price tag. Estimates from $25 million to $54 million have been floated, but the commission didn’t have an idea at its last meeting.
Further, the burden could be spread out by doing the project in phases.
Commissioners are set to discuss the matter on Tuesday.
In other business, the commission will hear an update from the city of Brunswick on the Oglethorpe Block — a block near the intersection of Newcastle and Bay streets in downtown Brunswick once slated for a conference center — and hear a progress report on a major zoning ordinance update from consultants with planning and architecture firm TSW.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.