Glynn County commissioners are expected to hear an update at a work session Tuesday on plans for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016-funded animal control shelter relocation or expansion.
While it was not included on the 2016 ballot itself, a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter was included in a list of projects on which county commissioners intended to use SPLOST 2016 funds.
Early plans for the project involved the construction of a brand new shelter at the county’s public safety complex off the Ga. 25 Spur, just north of Exit 38 of Interstate 95. Currently, animal control’s shelter is located on U.S. Highway 17.
Many animal welfare advocates and concerned citizens — including Commissioner Bob Coleman, a vocal proponent of moving the shelter — have raised several concerns about the existing shelter, such as the low and very wet nature of the ground in the area and the layout of the facility, as well as its age and general state of repair.
However, cost estimates for the new shelter far outstripped the amount of money set aside in SPLOST 2016. Commissioners originally set aside $1.5 million, while some estimates have put the cost of construction as high as $3.8 million.
During an interview with The News earlier this month, County Manager Alan Ours said the reasons for this are multifaceted, but that it mostly comes down to annual inflation, rising construction costs across the board and a failure to properly communicate to engineering professionals consulted on the project what the county was looking for in a new shelter.
In an attempt to work within the funds the county has set aside for the project, county staff members “dusted off” an old set of plans for an expansion and reconfiguration of the existing shelter on Highway 17.
A cost estimate for the alternative plan has not been publicly released, and commissioners have yet to decide which option to go with.
Ours said earlier this month that he expects to see the project move forward this year.
Also on the agenda are an update on plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road, an update on the county’s condemnation program and further discussion of the county’s proposed SPLOST 2020 projects list.
The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Harold Pate Building, 1725 Reynolds St. in Brunswick.