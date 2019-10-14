The Glynn County Commission is expected to continue its discussion of infrastructure projects to include in the proposed Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 on Tuesday.
“I would characterize it as a continuation of the discussion from the last meeting on the SPLOST list,” said commission Chairman Mike Browning.
The county plans to put the penny tax on the ballot in the May 2020 primary election. If voters approve the measure, a one percent sales tax will be imposed for the duration indicated on the ballot. Most commissioners favor a five-year SPLOST.
Commissioners last talked about the projects they would like to put before the voters at a work session on Oct. 8.
“What the commissioners went for at the last meeting, it seemed to be the majority opinion that we just go for infrastructure projects,” Browning said.
He defined infrastructure as roads, drainage, bridges and sidewalks, primarily.
A potential courthouse expansion is up in the air, currently. Most commissioners said something needed to be done about a shortage of space and significant security issues in the courthouse.
At the last meeting, a committee assembled to investigate the extent of the space shortage recommended the commission move ahead with a 40,000 square foot expansion to the 108,000 square foot courthouse.
The commission doesn’t have a cost estimate for the courthouse expansion yet, he said. Whether or not to include it on the list will likely be made a later date, as he did not expect to have the estimate Tuesday. He couldn’t rule it out entirely, however.
“We still have to look at the courthouse space needs seriously when we get a figure,” Browning said. “Hopefully we know something in the next few weeks.”
On Tuesday, commission members will focus on narrowing down a list of infrastructure projects and put them in a prioritized list. If the courthouse expansion makes the cut, it should be easy to cut an equal amount in infrastructure projects off the bottom of the county’s list.
“For example, and this is just an example, if its $20 million (for the courthouse expansion), we would go to the projects list and take the $20 million off the bottom,” Browning said.
If it does end up on the list, it would likely be a “level one project.” Such a status is usually reserved for major projects of benefit to all.
“The rule, if you will, is that it’s projects that benefit the entire county. The courthouse is there to serve everybody,” Browning said.
Money collected from SPLOST goes to level one projects right away. Only after that project is complete is the revenue split between the other participating government agencies, such as the city of Brunswick and Jekyll Island Authority.
Finally, he said the commission is open to suggestions.
“We’re trying to be diligent and put this SPLOST list proposal together based on what we’re hearing the public wants and being open about it,” Browning said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.