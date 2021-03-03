Glynn County commissioners will consider ratifying a decision made by the Islands Planning Commission last month to cut its public comment policy in half when they meet Thursday.
The change would apply only to public comment periods, which are distinct from legally mandated public hearings on zoning matters.
The IPC instituted the public comment policy in 2017 to allow the public to speak on every item on its agenda, mirroring the required public hearings — one hour in total, 30 minutes for each side of the issue with five minutes given to each speaker.
Public hearings would not change, Willis said, but a ‘yes’ from the county commission would shorten public comment periods from an hour to 30 minutes, giving three minutes to each individual speaker. Each speaker is allotted five minutes under the current policy.
IPC Chairman Joel Willis told The News in February that he felt the difference between the two had been largely lost. Public hearings are required by law and allow citizens to voice their thoughts on zoning changes and amendments to the county zoning ordinance. The IPC’s public comment period as it currently exists was instituted to give residents a chance to ask questions and point out issues with more administrative items, like site plans and village preservation applications, Willis said.
In an interview last month, Willis said some residents have used the comment period to urge the IPC to take a specific course of action, which is not the intended purpose of the policy.
“We gave it every effort to give our residents a chance to participate in the process, and that’s largely worked except in a few cases when an opportunity to give input was abused to the point where it was unconstructive,” IPC member Patrick Duncan said at the IPC’s Feb. 16 meeting.
Willis, Duncan and fellow planning Commissioners Bryce Brock, Samantha DiPolito, Michael Torras, Odessa Rooks and Robert Ussery voted unanimously to ask the Glynn County Commission to ratify the policy change in February.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick. It also will be broadcast live to the county’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Recognition of service for retiring Glynn County Police Capt. Eugene Smith Jr.
• A request from the Georgia Department of Transportation for a traffic signal at Ashton Drive and U.S. 17, near exit 29 of I-95.
• A request from the King and Prince Resort to establish a beach and dune development setback line for King and Prince Villas North Condominiums in advance of planned improvements.