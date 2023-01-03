The Brunswick City Commission will consider setting the qualifying fee for the November municipal elections when it meets Wednesday, but the two commissioners whose seats expire this year have not decided whether they’ll pay it.
Qualifying for the municipal elections for Johnny Cason’s North Ward seat and Julie Martin’s South Ward seat will begin Aug. 21.
Martin said on Monday that she is still undecided as to whether she’ll seek another term, noting August is still a long way off. Cason said much the same.
Both will have served three terms at the end of the year.
“I really and truly haven’t given it a lot of thought,” Cason told The News.
There are a few things left undone Cason said he wants to work on, including development on the Oglethorpe Block and the reinstatement of the city’s recreation department. Whether that’s enough to justify a race for a fourth term, he wasn’t ready to say.
In an article in Monday’s edition of The News, Martin said she similarly had a long list of items the commission got started on in 2022 that she hopes to help shepherd to completion in 2023.
Per state law, the resolution setting the qualifying fee would put it at 3% of the commission’s salary, or $342.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St. in Brunswick.
In other business, the commission will consider:
• An alcohol license permit request for Schroeder’s Market at 203 Gloucester St.
• Alcohol license renewal requests for the Bamboo Lounge at 2717 Glynn Ave. and Island Jerk Shack at 4420 Altama Ave.
• One request to renew a license with a violation — Fountain Package at 2300 Norwich St.
• Financial reports from December.