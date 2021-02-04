Glynn County Commissioners will consider taking a vote tonight on whether to plant five new live oak trees in St. Simons Park.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
The request to plant new trees will be the first test of measures the county took last month to protect the park. On Jan. 7, commissioners declared St. Simons Park to be a passive one writing restrictions into the zoning ordinance. Anytime someone decides they want to add something to the park, Glynn County must advertise the change 15 days in advance, post signs on the property, hold a public hearing and a vote by a quorum of the seven-member commission.
The roughly four acres of open green space adjacent to Mallery Park on St. Simons Island was, for all intents and purposes, already passive. It offers no sports equipment, tables, pavilions or any other built park features.
In a memo to commissioners, Public Works Director Dave Austin said his department proposes to plant five new oak trees throughout the park, each roughly 1.5 inches in diameter, at $205 each.
A loose association of neighbors asked Austin if the county could plant some trees in the park to offset trees recently cut down by the county elsewhere, said Peggy Herman, who lives near the park.
She said many residents around the park would be willing to take care of them once they’re planted.
Commissioners will also consider presenting four county police officers with the Police Distinguished Service Medal.
GCPD Officers Julie Royer and Mark Lund recently were involved in a water rescue and Officers Anthony Clark, Adam Jackson and Christopher Wooten assisted with resolving a threatened suicide, according to the department.
The commission will also hold public hearings on four rezoning requests, including rezoning 554 Honeygal Road from a general industrial district to forest agricultural and amending a planned development text covering Canal Road to keep Shine-N-Go Car Wash from falling out of compliance with local ordinances when Canal Road is widened to four lanes. Other requests will be to amend a PD text governing 7440 Golden Isles Parkway to allow a five-acre borrow pit and rezoning 341 Southport Parkway from forest agricultural to local commercial to allow open-air storage of RVs.
Another 29 items are included on the meeting’s consent agenda.
The consent agenda includes:
• Awarding a $1.75 million contract to Seaboard Construction to pave just over 10.7 miles of roads.
• Letting a $250,000 St. Simons Island Pier repair contract to Intron Technologies.
• Purchasing a new storage system for the GCPD’s evidence room for $72,793.
• Rejecting bids on a contract for Frederica Road sidewalk repairs and Sea Island Causeway roadwork and rebid the two projects as separate contracts.
• Spending $30,485 on new lighting on the county’s 4th Street public safety communications tower.
• Paying $235,600 for a new ambulance.
• Accepting $7,401 in donations of pet food and supplies from the public to Glynn County Animal Control.
• Signing a $69,893 contract with Intron for repairs to the Wells Creek Bridge.
• Paying $28,088 for a new SUV for the Glynn County Tax Commissioner’s office.
• Approving a $39,467 contract with Flint Construction and Forestry for extensive repairs to a bulldozer.
• Awarding a $16,499 contract to Intron for repairs to the Blythe Island Regional Park maintenance access pier.