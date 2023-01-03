The Glynn County Commission will consider a warning light system for the three primary beach accesses on St. Simons Island when it meets Thursday.
Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus said the system, designed by SwimSmart Warning Systems, is similar to the flags lifeguards currently use — green for calm conditions, yellow for light surf or currents, red for strong surf or currents, purple for the presence of marine life like jellyfish, stingrays or dangerous fish and double red flags if the beach is closed.
The lights would be posted at the old Coast Guard station, Massengale Park and Gould’s Inlet.
“But this will be out there 24/7. It will be a more immediate warning if the tide changes than deploying a staff person to physically change the flag,” said Gurganus.
If commissioners approve the $40,000 needed to purchase and install the warning system, it will be tied directly to National Weather Service alerts.
Lifeguards or the Glynn County Fire Department’s water rescue unit also would be able to make manual changes to the warning level.
“When the tides are swift or strong, it’ll have a system or board that will turn red, green or yellow,” Gurganus said. “I feel like Gould’s Inlet will be red most of the time, but it’s going to depend on what comes from the National Weather Service.”
Each sign is designed to be freestanding and solar-powered, she said. All three would be placed just before the boardwalk dune crossovers at the three access points.
She added that they are built for a harsh saltwater environment, but local personnel will be able to take the expensive electrical parts down and stow them away in the event of a major storm or hurricane.
It may not be the only safety equipment the county purchases from the company. Gurganus said she likes the look of a lightweight lifeguard tower, about 10 feet tall, that can be quickly set up on the beach.
Along with providing a better line of sight than a lifeguard chair, she said the tower could include a sound system and other features to warn swimmers about threats.
Commissioners will consider spending $32,200 on the warning system and $7,800 for materials and installation of sturdy housing for the system when they convene at 6 p.m. in the old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.
In other business, the commission will:
• Welcome new Commissioners David Sweat and Bo Clark, who are replacing Commissioners Bill Brunson and David O’Quinn, and returning Wayne Neal, commission chairman.
• Consider appointments or reappointments to four seats on the Mainland Planning Commission and three on Islands Planning Commission.
• Consider rezoning a property at 2910 Demere Road from office commercial to general commercial to allow for the construction of a new building for St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church.
• Consider abandoning a small parcel in the Island South neighborhood to the condo association so it can be preserved as a park.
• Consider issuing alcohol licenses to Justin Henshaw for Henshaw Salads, located in the former Salata building on Demere Road, and to Donna Macpherson for Golden Isles Olive Oil at 1609 Frederica Road.