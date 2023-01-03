The Glynn County Commission will consider a warning light system for the three primary beach accesses on St. Simons Island when it meets Thursday.

Recreation and Parks Director Lisa Gurganus said the system, designed by SwimSmart Warning Systems, is similar to the flags lifeguards currently use — green for calm conditions, yellow for light surf or currents, red for strong surf or currents, purple for the presence of marine life like jellyfish, stingrays or dangerous fish and double red flags if the beach is closed.

More from this section

Heritage Walk set for Feb. 11

Heritage Walk set for Feb. 11

The Golden Isles is a historic treasure trove, and while the islands draw thousands of tourists, there’s also plenty of gems within the city.

Seeing your world better

Seeing your world better

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

St. Simons Cars and Classics brings customer service to the front

Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Althou…