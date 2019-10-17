The Glynn County Commission is expected to consider supporting the inclusion of the Golden Isles’ beaches and shoreline in the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network.
A draft of the resolution states that “the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Reserve Network ... promotes awareness of shorebird areas at the International level.”
Georgia’s barrier islands serve as critical habitat for shorebirds, according to the draft resolution.
“The Georgia barrier islands recently became the 100th site in the WHSRN and comprises nearly 80,000 acres of natural inlets, beaches and dunes, offshore sand bars, mudflats and saltmarshes,” the draft states.
Joining the network requires no “binding treaties or formal obligations.”
The resolution is on the commission’s consent agenda, which is approved as one item unless a commissioner pulls something for further discussion.
The commission is also expected to split the money from a joint Glynn County Police Department and Fire Department fundraiser with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 37 and the Golden Isles Emerald Society.
Last month, county fire and police personnel competed in the Battle of the Badges softball game in Mallery Park. The fire department ultimately came out on top, and the event raised nearly $10,000 to benefit local law enforcement-related charity events.
If the commission votes favorably, each group would receive $4,418.
In other business, the commission is scheduled to hold public hearings for two requests to abandon pieces of the right of way, one on St. Simons Island and one on the mainland.
First, the commission will hear a request from 341 Investment LLC to abandon a small strip of right of way behind the former Waffle House, now closed, on U.S. Highway 341.
The next abandonment request comes from Carolyn Fleetwood, Denise Kennedy and Donna and John Young, who ask the commission to abandon an alleyway between Broadway Street and Tennessee Avenue.
Commissioners are also expected to consider:
• An alcohol license application for Hotel Simone, 1200 Ocean Boulevard on St. Simons Island.
• An alcohol license application for It’s All About Dough, 600 Sea Island Road on St. Simons Island.
• An alcohol license application for Port City Mall Side, 121 Shoppers Way in Brunswick.
• Accepting the $297,691 Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic Grant for the Glynn County Police Department from the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
• Designating the week of Oct. 20-26 as Friends of Libraries Week.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.