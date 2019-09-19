The Glynn County Commission is expected to consider a contract with impact fee consultant Ross Associates at its meeting tonight.
Impact fees are imposed on developers to offset the cost of the public services or infrastructure needed to support new developments.
Ross Associates told the commission what it could do to help with impact fee implementation at a work session in February. In August, the county finance committee recommended the commission enter into a contract with the consultant.
If the commission signs the contract, Ross Associates would work with the county to look at implementing the fee countywide and specifically for St. Simons and Sea islands, according to a draft copy.
“Ross Associates services will include advice and assistance to Glynn County in general on impact fee matters,” the draft contract reads. “The preparation of an impact fee methodology report — including all impact fee calculations — preparation of a capital improvements element, the preparation of a final impact fee schedule for adoption, preparation of an impact fee ordinance conforming to all current state law requirements and assistance to staff in implementing the program.
“In the course of our studies, we will consider the creation and amount of impact fees for unincorporated Glynn County — including separately for St. Simons/Sea Island and the mainland.”
Proceeds from an impact fee would go towards roads and bridges, stormwater drainage, flood control, bank and shore protection, parks, recreation areas and related facilities, public safety facilities and libraries, among other things.
Along the way, state law requires that the county commission appoint an impact fee advisory committee.
Advisory committees need to be composed of five to 10 members appointed by the county or municipality implementing impact fees, with at least half of the committee being “representatives from the development, building, or real estate industries,” according to the Georgia code section dealing with advisory committees.
Further, the law states committees “shall serve in an advisory capacity to assist and advise the governing body of the municipality or county with regard to the adoption of a development impact fee ordinance.”
State law also requires the county to hold public hearings at certain points in the process. Ross Associates’ contract covers those as well.
Upon completion, the consultant would also provide a year of advisory assistance to help county staff calculate and charge impact fees. The finance committee unanimously recommended the contract for approval at its last meeting.
In other business, the commission will consider:
• Issuing an alcohol license to Ronald Roberts for Sea Strike Bowling Alley and Restaurant on Sea Island.
• Sending a letter to the Brunswick City Commission requesting a joint meeting to discuss Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020.
• Approving the Brunswick and Glynn County Development Authority’s $2.25 million bond for Frederica Academy.
• Asking the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the public comment period on the proposed LCP Chemicals Superfund site cleanup plan.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. today on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.