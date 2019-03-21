The Glynn County Commission is expected to consider accepting a grant to partially cover a new St. Simons Island traffic study at its meeting today.
Each urban area in Georgia with a population in excess of 50,000 must establish a metropolitan planning organization. The Golden Isles’ MPO is named the Brunswick Area Transportation Study, or BATS.
The Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Association of MPOs provide and allot funding to MPOs based on a number of factors. Any funds that go unused are put into a pot that is then redistributed via grants, said Glynn County Community Development Director Pamela Thomspon.
“The money that isn’t used goes back into a pot. That is opened up for additional study and planning,” Thompson said.
MPOs can apply for money from the pot twice a year. Glynn County and the city of Brunswick each applied last year, which counted as two applications from the same MPO. Both were awarded, but require 20 percent in matching funds from each entity.
Both items are on the commission’s consent agenda, meaning the grants may be approved as part of a block of agenda items.
Glynn County plans to put the money into what amounts to a new St. Simons Island traffic study.
“It’s part of the long-range transport plan, and it will take into account actual growth trends on the island, where the pond study did not do that,” Thompson said. “We’ll have more information that’s specific to the actual conditions on the island.”
The more detailed information will allow the county to better prioritize infrastructure upgrades, she explained.
“We should have a much more complete analysis of what projected growth will do to our intersections so we can propose effective solutions,” Thompson said.
Community development plans to issue a request for proposals from consultants soon, Thompson said. Ideally, the county will hire a consultant in June and complete the project 12 to 15 months later.
“It won’t be (a study of) every single intersection. It won’t just be ones that are busy now but ones we project to be more congested in the coming years,” Thompson said.
On the city’s end, officials hope to use the money study the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street. The Glynn County Commission must accept the grant first, however.
“We are the fiscal agent for the MPO, and because of that we have to sign the documentation,” Thompson said.
City Engineer Garrow Alberson said the intersection of Lanier Boulevard and Gloucester Street is a safety issue.
Traffic accidents are common, he said, and the high volume of pedestrians that attempt to cross Gloucester at the intersection only complicates matters. If approved, the funds would go toward hiring a consultant to offer options for addressing the issue, he explained.
“They would make recommendations to improve congestion, safety. There’s a lot of pedestrians there trying to get across Gloucester, and there’s a lot of traffic accidents out here,” Alberson said. “This is just a planning study, not funds for engineering or construction.”
The county’s project is estimated to cost around $279,450, $223,560 from the MPO pot and $55,890 from the county’s capital projects fund.
For the city’s project, the MPO grant would cover $40,000 while the city would have to put up a match of $10,000.
Also on the agenda are recommendations to deny alcohol licenses for establishments on Norwich Street in Brunswick and off Frederica Road on St. Simons Island; a conditional use permit to add to a section of the rock revetment on St. Simons Island and reconstruct a wooden walkway over the revetment; submission of a permit application to the state Department of Natural Resources for the Pier Village drainage project phase 2; and $73,390 in additional expenditures on the Brunswick-Glynn County Library renovation project, to come from the project’s contingency fund, among other things.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.