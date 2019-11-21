On Thursday, the Glynn County Commission is expected to consider giving its tax deed on the old Golden Isles Inn at 3302 Glynn Ave. to the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank Authority.
“It’s currently uninhabitable,” said city planner John Hunter. “The rehabilitation project that was started a decade ago or more was never completed, leaving the building wide open to the elements and trespassers. In general, we have been dealing with code enforcement issues with it for the better part of a decade.”
While the formal request for the tax deed was only recently delivered to the county, the land bank voted to make the request earlier this year.
“The land bank voted at their June 17 meeting to request the transfer of the tax deed from Glynn County and to do some due diligence about some issues with the property,” Hunter said. “We held off formally requesting the tax deed until we did some research on potential issues with the property and potential funding for cleanup.”
The tax deed on the property, resulting from unpaid property taxes for 2010-2013, currently sits at $41,281, according to a memo from Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley. Including late fees and other charges, the total “payoff amount” is $70,179, according to the memo.
The property taxes for 2014-2018 have also gone unpaid and add up to $47,362, the memo states.
If it gets the property, the land bank believes it may be able to secure a brownfield grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the site, according to Worley’s memo.
According to the EPA’s website, “a brownfield is a property, the expansion, redevelopment, or reuse of which may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant.”
The grant program was created in 1995 to “empower states, communities, and other stakeholders in economic redevelopment to work together in a timely manner to prevent, assess, safely clean up and sustainably reuse brownfields,” according to the website.
According to Hunter, the current owner, John Dow, has failed to do anything with the property since he purchased it more than 10 years ago. Dow agreed to put a fence up in 2017, but Hunter said the city’s long-term goal has always been to permanently deal with the property.
The land bank is simply one tool by which to deal with it. Once in the land bank’s possession, the tax deed on the property can be cleared and the structure can be demolished, after which it will be resold. Hunter said city staff members have had some interaction with the current owner, John Dow, but have not spoken with him directly about the tax deed request.
For his part, Dow was quite unhappy with the matter, saying he was very offended that he had not heard a word about it until The News asked him to comment.
“I have been working with the realtors and private investors, and I’ve also been working with the type of companies and do abatement and demolition. So I’m not just sitting there,” Dow said.
He said he’s responded to the city’s requests to put up a fence around the property and was assured he’d be given notice about any action on the property.
“I have spoken to the county attorney’s office on a number of times to be notified if anything comes up that would affect my property, and I have heard nothing, and I was told I would be contacted,” Dow said.
Due to the property’s location near the marsh and the age of the building, he said it’s been very difficult to deal with but that he’s done the best he has with the resources at his disposal.
“Am I proud about that property? Hell no. But do I know the nuances and am I trying desperately to mitigate the issues on that property? Yes,” Dow said.
He considers the request an attempt to take his property without due process.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning couldn’t comment on the request itself but said the county tries to deal with derelict property whenever it can.
“We’re committed to trying to clean up all the derelict properties we have with the limited resources we have and the tools we have, the land bank is one of those tools,” Browning said.
In other business, the commission is expected to consider a resolution supporting “locally established building design standards.”
Browning said the resolution is in response to renewed discussions among Georgia state legislators about restricting local zoning codes.
During the state general assembly’s last session, Rep. Vance Smith, R-Pine Mountain, sponsored House Bill 302, which would limit local governments’ abilities to regulate certain aspects of home construction it considered aesthetic, such as exterior building color, exterior cladding style, roof materials, non-structural ornamentation, location or style of windows and doors, number and layout of rooms and types of foundations, among other things.
Supporters said it shored up the property rights of individuals while opponents call it an overreach by the state government and say it could lead to a loss of character and lower property values in certain areas, among other things.
HB 302 did not make it through committee in the state House of Representatives during the last legislative session, but Browning said the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia has reason to believe it’s not dead. As such, the ACCG is working to rally opposition. According to a draft copy, “state legislation eliminating locally-tailored approaches to design standards would harm self-determination of citizens to establish community standards.”
Browning said he opposed the plan as it would take power from local authorities, and that he wished Glynn County’s state legislative delegation would discuss the issues with local leaders more often.
The commission passed a similar resolution earlier this year when the bill made its first appearance in the state house.
Also on the agenda:
• A future land use map amendment and rezoning request for 3600 U.S. Highway 82 to allow the construction of a heavy equipment maintenance and retail establishment.
• A rezoning request for the Lake Marianne Subdivision off U.S. Highway 17.
• A contract extension with consulting firm Nyhart for actuarial services.
• A contract extension with consulting firms Bowen, Hanes & Company and Synovus Trust Company for investment management services and trustee/administration services, respectively.
• An alcohol license for Sea Salt Healthy Kitchen at 130 Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island.
• An alcohol license for Mallery Street Cafe at 408 Mallery St. on St. Simons Island.