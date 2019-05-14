The Glynn County Commission is expected to consider sharing SPLOST V money in order to fix the sewer system in the Sea Palms neighborhood off Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
On the commission’s Thursday meeting agenda is an agreement with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission, which would see the utility get roughly $561,795 in special-purpose, local-option sales tax money to fix lines in the neighborhood’s sewer system.
With that money, the utility can likely fix 90 percent or more of the known issues with the system in Sea Palms, said JWSC Interim Director Andrew Burroughs at the utility’s May 2 meeting.
The utility commission voted unanimously to approve a draft of the agreement at its regular May 2 meeting, paving the way for eventual road repaving projects in the area.
“Glynn County has been wanting to pave in Sea Palms for a few years now, and they have held back on paving projects because of repeated sinkholes caused by failures in (sewer) lines,” Burroughs said at the May 2 meeting.
At a St. Simons Island town hall meeting last month, county public works officials said they wanted to wait until after the JWSC had fixed the major issues in Sea Palms before laying new pavement, that way they would minimize the chances the utility would have to tear up fresh pavement to get at a busted sewer line.
It won’t be difficult to find issues to fix. The system in the area has many problems resulting from old pipes, stormwater inflow and groundwater infiltration, Burroughs explained.
“We’re not going to have any trouble spending the $561,000,” Burroughs said at the meeting.
In other business, the commission will consider allowing the Cassina Garden Club, which restored and currently maintains the historic tabby slave cabins on Gascoigne Bluff, to hold fundraising events on two properties it leases from the county.
Both are on Gascoigne Bluff, the slave cabins and an adjoining property. The club maintains both properties and wishes to hold public fundraising events to finance their maintenance and preservation efforts, according to a memo to the county commission from Assistant County Attorney Claire Provano.
The lease amendment states the club may hold fundraisers on the properties “to bring public awareness to the historical and cultural significance of the park area and to raise funds for its preservation.”
Additionally, “a ticket fee or other type of donation may be collected by the Cassina Garden Club from participants in the tours and attendees of such fundraising events, provided that the events are open to the general public and all proceeds from such events are used exclusively by the Cassina Garden Club for the purpose of preserving and maintaining the area as a public park and historic and cultural site for the benefit of the public.”
Money from fundraisers could also go towards the “repair, maintenance and preservation” of the slave cabins, and towards the establishment of a fund dedicated to that purpose.
The item is on the meeting’s consent agenda and could be approved along with a list of other items unless a commissioner sees fit to pull it from the list.
Commissioners are also expected to issue proclamations dubbing next week National EMS Week and the week after National Beach Safety Week, name the fishing pier in Blythe Island Regional Parka after late county employee Clarence Hilburn and establish a development setback line on the property at 1124 Postell Ave. on St. Simons Islands in accordance with the county’s beach and dune protection ordinance, among other things.
The county commission’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in the Old Glynn County Courthouse, 701 G St. in Brunswick.