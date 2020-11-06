Glynn County commissioners unloaded on the owners of a parking lot at the end of South Harrington Road on Thursday.
The parking lot is heavily utilized by boaters to park their vehicles after dropping a boat at the nearby Village Creek boat ramp. It serves the public boat ramp, but the lot itself is on private land now owned by Village Creek Landing, LLC.
P&M Cedar Products, the former owner, announced in 2016 its intention to cancel the county’s lease over the property.
The decision was later reversed and several extensions to the lease were signed while the county and P&M negotiated a new agreement. They did not come to one before Village Creek Landing LLC purchased the property.
In 2018, the lease agreement came up again when Village Creek Landing sought a rezoning for the property. At a meeting, former commissioner Mark Stambaugh pressed the then-new owner and got their commitment to “negotiate in good faith for a mutually beneficial” arrangement.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning said they have not done so. There have been no substantial negotiations for more than a year, and they’ve recently dramatically increased the bills for the property.
Per the agreement with P&M, in exchange for public’s use of the property, the county paid the property taxes on the parking lot, which is about a third of the entire Village Creek Landing parcel, according to Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley.
In 2018, that bill was $2,300. In 2019, Worley said the county received a bill for $8,500, the tax bill for the entire parcel.
Browning said he would leave it up to the full commission to make a call, but the county has not paid the two most recent bills and he said he hoped the commission would agree not to pay them.
“We have done everything reasonable we could do to preserve that parking for the public at a price to the taxpayer ... but I’ve got a sense we’re going to pay their entire property tax bill,” Browning said.
One of the seven-member body wanted to see the land taken from the current owner if they refuse to make a deal.
“I think this has gone on long enough,” said Commissioner Bob Coleman. “I’m going to say something I’ve never said the whole time I’ve been up here. If we have to apply eminent domain to this, I’m all for it.”
Commissioners eventually voted 6-0 to make a final offer: to pay the tax bill only for the third of the property on which the parking lot sits in exchange for keeping it open to public use. Browning, Coleman and Commissioners Peter Murphy, Wayne Neal, David O’Quinn and Bill Brunson all voted in favor. Commissioner Allen Booker was absent.
There’s a major disconnect between the two parties.
John McQuigg, speaking for the landowner, Zach Gowen, said Browning’s protestations amounted to “bluster.”
He did not give a direct answer for the discrepancy in the 2018 and 2019 tax bills but said the lease between P&M and the county, which Village Creek Landing has been operating under, called for the county to pay the entire tax bill. Further, he said the county has made little to no effort to continue negotiations either.
As far as he knew, it has been a nonissue since the last time the commission publicly discussed it in 2018. County commissioners have important work to do, he said, and the owner thought nothing of the fact that negotiations have not been progressing.
The parking lot is not in any danger of being closed to the public, McQuigg said. Even without an agreement with the county, Gowen has no intention of blocking access.
He called Coleman’s comment about using eminent domain “extreme.”
A mediator might be in order, but the county has never suggested bringing one to the table, McQuigg said.
In other business, commissioners renewed its trash pickup contract with Republic Services minus glass recycling. Republic is no longer accepting glass due to factors outside its control, representatives of the company told commissioners at a past meeting.
The county is looking at other options, including a company that processes recycled glass into a porous stone-like material for various uses.
Commissioners held another meeting afterward to deal with items that required public hearings.
One of the items was a request to rezone a property on Frederica Road nestled between Atlantic Drive and Palmetto Street on St. Simons Island, which the commission approved. The lot is empty and the developer behind the proposal wanted to construct a small office complex and 42 parking spaces.
The proposal was not popular with Glynn Haven neighborhood residents, who believed it would negatively affect traffic, drainage and safety for pedestrians.
Murphy, who represents the island, said he felt the developer had made a good effort to minimize the impact on the surrounding area that there had been a good “give and take” in the exchanges between developers and residents.
Commissioners also conducted the first reading of a proposed impact fee ordinance and held a public hearing on the document, but took no action.
St. Simons Island resident Hugh Borque said the impact fee report did not adequately explain the link between the fee amount and the specific categories of public services the revenue could be spent on.
He also did not like that the ordinance essentially allowed the commission to exempt whomever they wished from the fee.
Homebuilder Greg Wilkes said the impact fee, on top of Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission fees, would amount to 10 percent of the developer’s cost paid up front to the government. Passing that on to consumers would upset the housing market as it would make new homes less accessible to prospective homebuyers.
“You run the risk of putting the market in the ditch,” Wilkes said.
Keith Ross, a builder and Oak Grove Island resident, said he moved to the area because there was a need for entry-level homes. He cautioned the commission, saying impact fees have to be carefully balanced to make sure people looking for their first home can afford financing.
Using a real-world example, a new low-income housing development in Brunswick could not afford to pay the impact fee and remain a low-income development, said civil engineer Jonathan Roberts.
“I encourage you not to rush into it because it could have some devastating effects,” Roberts said.
Wayne Moxley, also a developer, said an impact fee would likely kill construction of The Enclave apartment complex on Glynco Parkway.
“Phase 2 of The Enclave will not happen if this passes,” Moxley said. “It will eliminate the project completely, or at least we won’t develop it.”
Some commissioners were already against the idea of impact fees.
The committee made up of citizens appointed by the county commission, some of them builders, voted to recommend the county commission reject impact fees, Brunson said. He continued, saying the commercial district in which Target and Lowe’s are located would not have happened if the developer had had to pay an impact fee.
Following that, commissioners looked at the capital improvement element accompanying the fee ordinance.
The capital improvement element, also created by consultant Ross and Associates, would help the county budget for and prioritize impact fee-funded projects.
If the impact fee makes it into law the document would specify how impact fees are spent, but Community Development Director Pamela Thompson said it could also be used as an informational tool if impact fees aren’t implemented.
Commissioner Neal noted it could be a real benefit in planning special-purpose local-option sales tax project lists. He wanted to defer it to the commission’s next meeting to uncouple it from the impact fee and educate the public on its myriad uses.
Commissioners voted unanimously to do so.