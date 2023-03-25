Glynn County commissioner held a daylong workshop Friday to discuss concerns from each district and prioritize them.
After each presented their wishes, the task was to determine the ones most important that could be accomplished during the FY2024 fiscal year, which starts July 1.
Commissions boiled down their lists of priorities to focus on starting with timely execution of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects, including a juvenile justice center, the roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads, an emergency access road to the Fancy Bluff subdivision and District 1 contracts.
The second priority on the list was public safety, including recruitment and retention, salaries and stability in leadership.
Next on the list was addressing the homeless issue, including treatment for mental health and addiction, as well as housing and ordinances to help deal with the problem. Concerns were raised about violent crime, drugs and partnerships and policies to better deal with the problem.
Improved communications, including better customer service, responsiveness and better signage in county buildings, is also a priority.
At the beginning of the meeting, commission chairman Wayne Neal encouraged commissioners to be open about their wishes for their district.
“This is your day,” he said. “You have an opportunity to speak.”
County manager Bill Fallon encouraged commissioners to work hard to whittle down their lists into one with around four goals for the upcoming year.
“It’s our job to execute what you want us to do,” he said. “We want to keep track of the work being done.”
Neal’s priorities were for performance standards for department heads, homeless ordinances, a police board, code update and long-term improvements on roads and drainage.
Commissioner Walter Rafolski said his priorities were stability in the Glynn County Police Department, more sidewalks and the conversion of the tennis courts at the North Glynn Recreation Complex into pickleball courts.
Commissioner Sammy Tostensen said District 1, which he represents, is the largest geographically in the county. He pointed out that both at-large commissioners also live in his district.
“I feel District 1 has been neglected over the years,” he said. “I want to see our departments be proactive instead of reactive.”
Tostensen said more work needs to be done to maintain ditches in his district.
“There ought to be someone cleaning ditches five days a week,” he said. “The work is not getting done.”
Tostensen said water and sewer needs to be available in the high-growth area near U.S. 341 and Ga. 99.
Another wish is more sidewalks, he said.
“I need help from you all,” he said. “The residents don’t ask for much. They want some sidewalks out there.”
Despite the importance of setting priorities, commissioner Cap Fendig said the Port of Brunswick’s expansion will “surpass anything we’re talking about now.”
Fendig said the county needs to do more about mental health problems with the homeless.
“When they get off their meds, they become a problem,” he said. “It will save our government a lot of cost.”
Support of local law enforcement and roundabouts were also on Fendig’s priority list.
Commissioner David Sweat said traffic near the Beverly Shores subdivision, improvements on Old Jesup Road, traffic congestion at the Cypress Mill Road-Altama Avenue intersection and improvements to the high school football stadium parking lot were among his priorities.
Commissioner Bo Clark said he wants to review goals that were set five and 10 years ago to determine the ones that succeeded and the ones that failed.
Clark said he wants more support for public safety, the roundabout at Sea Island and Frederica Roads and a rewrite of county ordinances.
Commissioner Allen Booker did not attend the meeting.
Different department heads also made presentations at the meeting, held in a conference room at the College of Coastal Georgia.
Katie Baasen, county public information officer, said the county’s customer service department receives 1,500 calls a month, mostly about trash pickup. She said a redesign of the county website is planned and should be unveiled later this year.
“It will help make our website better,” she said.
Baasen also encouraged commissioners to attend First Friday events in Brunswick.
‘It’s our neighborhood,” she said. “We have a lot of information to share.”
Neal agreed with Baasen’s assessment.
“I think we need to increase our exposure,” he said. “We’re here to serve the people of Glynn County.”
Inaccurate or false information on social media is an ongoing problem that may require Baasen to spend more time monitoring, Tostensen said.
“People are hearing it, people are believing it and passing it on,” he said. “They’re just locking for a fight.”
Clark said there is a communication void that can be filled with positive news about the county.
Other department heads discussed improvements in the recreation and parks department, animal services, drainage, community development and public safety.