After meeting nearly 40 minutes in a closed session Thursday night, the Glynn County Commission voted to return some land to the Sea Island Co. that was part of an illegal 1982 land swap.
The move came after the Sea Island Co. filed a quiet title action in Glynn County Superior Court in October on the properties it conveyed to Glynn County, seeking to reverse its half of the nearly 40-year-old deal.
“The transaction was based upon a mutual mistake of fact and law,” court filings state.
The mutual mistake became apparent in 2016 when the Glynn Environmental Coalition, with no small amount of help from Sea Island resident Jane Fraser, noted the park was not the county’s to trade away.
It was left to the county by T.L. Cain in 1924. A local businessman, Cain willed the property to Glynn County to provide a public park and permanent access to Sea Island from St. Simons Island. If the county did not adhere to the terms of the will, ownership was to revert to Cain’s heirs.
The law came down on the side of Fraser and GEC with the judge issuing a final order, stating that the “deed to Twitty Park from the county to (Sea Island) is hereby rendered void and title to Twitty Park reverts to the county under the terms of the original Cain deed.”
“The county got the park back, and when the county got the park back Sea Island wanted their land back that they swapped to get the park to begin with,” Commission Chairman Mike Browning said on Friday.
Glynn County did not challenge the Sea Island Co. on the matter in court, stating in a legal response that it could not dispute the company’s entitlement to a quitclaim deed.
“To be common-sense and honest about it, the decent thing to do would be to give the property back to Sea Island,” Browning said.
Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane issued a ruling on the title action earlier this month, commanding Glynn County to transfer ownership of a wooded piece of land between the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and a parking lot on Coquina Circle back to the Sea Island Co.
Commissioners voted to do so unanimously on Thursday.
In exchange, the Sea Island Co. must release any ownership interest lingering in Twitty Park and another undeveloped plot just north of Glynn County Fire Station No. 7.