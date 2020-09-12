Commission rescinds, resets FY 2021 property tax rate
The Glynn County Commission corrected an error in the fiscal year 2021 property tax process Thursday.
State regulations require the county to hold three public hearings before adopting a new tax rate, but county finance personnel didn’t find out until after the fact that the third hearing has to be held five business days after the second. The tax rate for the next fiscal year would not be official until the requirement was met, interim Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson told the commission Thursday night.
Commissioners voted to rescind their earlier vote to adopt the new tax rate, and to readopt after the public hearing Thursday night. No members of the public spoke during the hearing or submitted any comments.
The tax rate is staying the same as last year, but taxpayers may see a larger bill as property values rise. The only impact to taxpayers should be a late tax bill. Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman said bills may be mailed to landowners up to a week late this year.
— The Brunswick News