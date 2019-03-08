Glynn County Commission passed a resolution opposing House Bill 302 which would, among other things, prohibit localities from regulating building design elements on one- and two-family houses.
The Georgia House of Representatives’ Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee passed the bill twice, but it never reached the house floor.
The bill would, among other things, “prohibit local governments from adopting or enforcing ordinances or regulations relating to or regulating building design elements as applied to one or two-family dwellings.”
“By limiting the ability of local governments to enforce building design standards in single or double family dwellings, H.B. 302 would negatively impact quality-of-life issues, including economic growth and the safety and welfare of the citizens of Georgia and in particular of Glynn County,” the resolution stated.
County commissioners made a number of points in the resolution, including that the bill could undermine citizens’ self-determination, local officials are elected to make decisions about the “look and feel of their communities,” and that design standards neither encourage or discourage construction of affordable housing — a defense of the bill — among other things.
“Local governments should be empowered to enforce building design standards to make today’s thriving county areas tomorrow’s historic districts,” the resolution stated.
While the house was in session, the bill was not on a list of those to be considered at press time on crossover day, the last day for such bills to be considered in the house.
In other business, the commission voted to defer an agreement with Coastal Outreach Soccer for the use of Paulk Park.
The program currently uses Howard Coffin Park without paying a rental fee, instead maintaining facilities it uses and providing community service volunteer work. The county initially considered offering the same deal for Paulk Park but decided to charge the rental fee as it would to any other group.
Shawn Williams, the program’s executive director, withdrew from the program in February after members of the county’s finance committee raised concerns they had heard from other soccer programs in the area. He said he didn’t want to put the county commission in an awkward position or make it seem like Coastal Outreach Soccer was getting anything for free.
Since then, discussions of an agreement have resumed.
“We’re going in a positive direction. We received a lot of community support for his program,” Booker said Thursday.
In other business, the commission approved $52,730 in additional spending on a Frederica Road special-purpose, local-option sales tax repaving project, reallocating $4,358 from a completed SPLOST project on Old Jesup Road to the Pier Village drainage project and recognized youth members of the 4-H program for their achievements at the South-east District Competition, among other things.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for March 21.