Commission meets in closed session, makes no decisions
The Glynn County Commission met Tuesday in a closed session to discuss pending litigation and “long-standing” personnel issues, but made no decisions in regards to either.
Chairman Mike Browning and vice-chairman Bill Brunson declined to comment on the subjects the seven-member body discussed.
“We had a lot to discuss and came to no decisions,” Browning said.
He did not say how far back the issues in question go.
Occasionally the commission comes together in closed session simply to get up to speed on certain legal and personnel matters, Browning explained.
He wouldn’t say whether or not they intersected with any recent events.
Another special called meeting of the commission is scheduled for May 19.
