Despite dropping revenue and increasing expenses, Glynn County has managed to eliminate an anticipated $1.2 million-plus general fund shortfall in its newest budget proposal.
The budget for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1, does not include a tax increase.
The general fund includes most major expenses and personnel costs.
Cuts to the Brunswick-Glynn County Development Authority and Glynn County Sheriff’s Office eliminated the need to draw from general reserves.
However, $312,000 will have to be taken out of the reserves to cover inmate prescriptions at the detention center.
To cut general reserve spending, the development authority’s budget was reduced by 25 percent, from $800,000 to $600,000. The amount budgeted for overtime in the sheriff’s office was slashed by $250,000, from $1.1 million to a little more than $860,000.
Further cuts were made to the sheriff’s office to the tune of $172,000 to discourage Sheriff Neal Jump from continuing to operate what county commissioners called a drug enforcement squad at a previous meeting.
Commissioners took the sheriff — who was not present at the June 3 meeting — to task, saying the county police department already operates a drug squad and that Jump was duplicating public services.
Jump declined to comment at the time.
Glynn County Interim Chief Financial Officer Tamara Munson said the fire department, solid waste, jail commissary, building inspection, capital projects and alternative dispute resolution budgets will have to draw money from their reserves, as will the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office seizure fund.
Of the county’s roughly $130 million budget, 48 percent is tied up in personnel and salaries, 49 percent in general operations and 3 percent in capital projects and expenditures, Munson said.
Forty-five percent of the personnel and capital budget is spent on public safety, 17 percent on general government expenses and 12 percent on public works.
The commission plans to consider adopting the budget at its meeting Thursday.