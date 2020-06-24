Commission holds closed session on personnel, possible litigation
The Glynn County Commission met in a closed session Tuesday to discuss possible litigation and personnel matters.
Commissioners sequestered themselves for more than two hours in the Harold Pate Building before emerging.
They voted unanimously to approve the minutes of a previous meeting and to accept the recommendation of County Attorney Aaron Mumford in regards to potential litigation before adjourning.
Commission Vice Chairman Bill Brunson said he couldn’t comment on the substance of the discussion, but that a statement may be coming from the county in the near future on the matter.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for July 16.
— The Brunswick News