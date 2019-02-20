Glynn County Commissioners heard an update Tuesday on a proposed overhaul of the old Coast Guard station parking area at East Beach on St. Simons Island.
The Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau and Coastal Georgia Historical Society — among other groups on a master plan committee — were tasked by the county to come up with a plan to beatify the old Coast Guard station parking area on East Beach in 2015.
“It is compliant from county standards, but I think the plan is more than that. It is visionary. It achieves the ideals that are set forth in our community’s shared vision statement: to make our county an exception place to live, work and visit by strengthening our community and enhancing our quality of life. I think this project does that and prepares us well for the future,” said Historical Society President Sherri Jones.
The master plan presented Tuesday showed a paved parking lot with 329 parking spaces — 28 of them primarily serving the newly-opened World War II Home Front Museum in the old Coast Guard station — and included landscaped islands and trees.
CVB President Scott McQuade said they had put a lot of emphasis on providing more shade than is currently available in the parking area.
A beach access at the sound end of the parking area, currently used primarily by the St. Simons Surf Sailors sailboat club, would be built up to the same width as the current beach access.
Each beach access would feature a roundabout and unloading area. Jones said emergency service vehicles would have an easier time getting onto the beach with the roundabouts in place.
The public restrooms and St. Simons Surf Sailors’ sailboard storage facility would be replaced with a new bathhouse, picnic area, pavilions and lifeguard station.
The lifeguard station plays into a new beach safety campaign proposed at the commission’s last work session, McQuade said. Part of that campaign called for the construction of a standalone communications and storage headquarters for lifeguards, which would also be used by the Glynn County Fire Department’s water rescue unit and the Glynn County Police Department.
Jones said the park was designed not only to address the disorderly parking situation but also to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists.
Another issue with the current parking area is the restroom facilities. They are difficult to clean and are constructed in such a way that they can’t be partially closed, so county employees can’t clean them during the day when they’re in use.
Jones pointed out the master plan provides larger restrooms so that county employees can clean them during daylight hours, closing off a section of the facility to clean while the rest remains in use.
Following the presentation, Commission Chairman Mike Browning called on a member of the St. Simons Surf Sailors sailboat club to offer an opposing viewpoint.
He reiterated many of the points brought up at previous county meetings. In the master plan, the surf sailors’ boat yard is moved from its current location just south of the main beach access, between the current bathhouse and sand dunes, to a smaller storage area on the south side of the property.
The southern roundabout would be situated between the proposed new boat storage area and the closest beach access, meaning the sailors would have to fight with the rest of the traffic trying to get onto the beach.
In addition, he noted police and lifeguards already use the surf sailors’ facility for storage.
He also said the new parking lot would only exacerbate parking issues. The new parking lot would contain 329 spaces. Jones said the plan’s designer used the square footage of the parking area to calculate the capacity, which he placed at 250.
The surf sailors member said the club used drone footage to get an estimate of 341, however.
Noting the lack of painted lines to delineate parking spaces, Jones said the parking situation can be chaotic at best, which reduces the maximum parking capacity.
The commission didn’t discuss the master plan and took no action.
Commissioners also heard an update on a $2.5 million beach restoration project.
Instead of going to the beach, most of the money will be used to rebuild and shore up rock revetments. For $1.4 million, the commission could build up revetments on public property or could rebuild revetments on public and private property for around $3 million.
The funds for the project is coming from a grant approved by former Gov. Nathan Deal and awarded through the OneGeorgia Authority, and commissioners wanted to stay within that budget.
Heath Hansell, with coastal engineering consultant Applied Technology and Management, said revetments on private property are considered the responsibility of the property owner to maintain.
If the commission approves the project, Hansell said the consultant will attempt to get permits to work on the entire length of the revetment from the Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Once permits are approved and a contractor is mobilized and starts working on the revetment, he said, private citizens who own land with revetment on it may be willing to enter into a partnership with the county to cover part of the cost.
Costs will be much lower for them, he said, as the county will already have permits for the work and the contractor will already be mobilized.
Commissioners took no action on the matter.
In other business, Bill Ross with Ross and Associates gave the commission a presentation on impact fee implementation and representatives of TSW Design updated the commission on an ordinance rewriting project.
The ordinance rewriting project is underway, said TSW project manager Woody Giles, and the consultant will begin evaluating ordinances soon. Once the evaluation is complete, TSW will hold town hall meetings with the public, as well as meeting with major local stakeholders and county staff.
From there, it will begin making suggested changes to the county commission before proposing major amendments.
On impact fees, Community Development Department Director Pamela Thompson said it would take $50,000 to $100,000 and roughly six to nine months to complete a study to determine exactly how much the county should charge.
Ross said most communities set an impact fee on residential homes at around one percent of the anticipated sale price.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said the fee amounted to another tax, and that he opposed seeking new revenue without something concrete in mind on which to use it.
In response, Thompson said an impact fee can be a way to avoid increasing taxes since they help offset expanding infrastructure and public services to accommodate a growing population.
“We would be shortsighted not to pursue this,” said Commissioner Bill Brunson.
The commission’s next work session is scheduled for March 19.