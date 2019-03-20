The Glynn County Commission plans to continue looking at imposing regulations on short-term rentals.
Paul Hetherington, the chief commercial officer of consultant Host Compliance, brought some data to the commission at a Tuesday work session.
Host Compliance is a California-based firm specializing in helping local governments create and enforce short-term rental ordinances.
The company works with 230 local governments around the country — three in Georgia — so it’s learned a lot about what works and what doesn’t, Hetherington told commissioners.
Hetherington said the median nightly rate for short-term rentals in Glynn County is $288.
Host Compliance found 2,175 listings on the various rental websites, from which is estimated owners may be renting out as many as 1,285 individual residential units. The overwhelming majority were rentals for entire homes as opposed to partial rentals.
“There’s not that many people renting out one room in their place. It’s mostly people renting out the entire place,” Hetherington said.
Host compliance can help the county with creating its own ordinance by offering advice based on best practices and with enforcing the ordinance after it’s established.
When looking at creating an ordinance, most cities and counties require rental owners to get permits and pay associated taxes, Hetherington said. In Glynn County, they would have to pay the bed tax — a five percent tax on room rentals.
Most other localities set their annual permit fee at roughly half the median nightly rate. Some go higher, some go lower, but Hetherington said most permits run between $250 and $1,000 and must be renewed annually.
The company offers five services to help governments enforce their new ordinances: mobile permit registration to allow rental owners to pay for their permit on mobile devices; address identification to track the locations of rental listings; compliance monitoring; rental activity monitoring and tax collection support; and a 24/7 hotline for residents to report problem rentals.
The cost of each service is based on the number of rental units the company will have to keep track of, Hetherington said. For Glynn County, all five services would run around $104,000 a year.
Commissioner Bill Brunson asked Hetherington if he could provide references for the county to talk with. He said he could.
The commission ultimately agreed to direct County Attorney Aaron Mumford to speak with other local governments using Host Compliance’s services.
“This is really becoming a big business,” said Commissioner David O’Quinn. “I mean, there are folks that are buying houses on St. Simons that don’t live here for the whole purpose of renting out, and if they were opening a different type of business we would expect them to pay the taxes there.”
Mumford said the next step after that would be entering into a contract with Host Compliance.
The commission also discussed whether to stick with a mail-order provider for 90-prescriptions on maintenance medication.
By switching to a mail-order system to fill 90-day prescriptions, the county expected to save $55,000 on drug costs. County Manager Alan Ours said the original estimate of $55,000 in savings has since dropped to $18,000, mostly due to a lack of usage.
County employees have largely found the mail-order system to be too difficult to deal with or run into problems that they’ve had a hard time resolving. As such, many have started asking for 30-day prescriptions they can fill at local pharmacies.
While issues don’t seem to be particularly widespread, multiple members of the commission questioned whether the $18,000 in savings was worth putting a hardship on their employees.
Brunson questioned the point of it at all. He noted the county’s total drug costs are $2.5 million a year, while they’d only save $18,000 on this “farce.”
Commissioner Wayne Neal suggested they drop the mail-order requirement for now and see if the county can work out the kinks. If not, he said they may want to find a new provider.
“The one that’s causing the problems may not be one that needs to stay ... They cause problems for Glynn County,” Neal said. “If they can’t rectify those problems and bring us back suitable solutions, then find someone else or forget it.”
The commission didn’t take a formal vote but gave Ours verbal direction to keep using the mail-order system for 90-day prescriptions for a while longer. Browning said the county may hopefully be able to work out the kinks and see those savings it expected.
In other business, commissioners heard an update on a project to reinforce rock revetments and build up dunes on St. Simons Island.
Heath Hansell, with coastal engineering consultant Applied Technology and Management, said the engineering firm is working on designing the project while going through the permitting process with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state Department of Natural Resources.
Commissioners also heard updates on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 projects, shorebird protection on the Georgia coast and structural upgrades to the Glynn County Police Department’s headquarters.