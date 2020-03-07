Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday to reject all offers for the construction of pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island and to reduce the scale of the project to bring it within budget.
The county set aside $150,000 in this year’s budget for the construction of pickleball courts. According to Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus, Glynn County does not currently have any dedicated pickleball courts.
Quotes from three contractors ranged from $221,291 to $355,464, well over the original budget.
Aside from costing more than anticipated, the proposed courts have been a subject of contention. Residents of a neighborhood bordering the park took a strong stance in opposition, with around two dozen opponents showing up Thursday night.
Commissioner Bob Coleman said he could sympathize with both sides. He asked if the county had looked at other options, such as building the courts in Epworth Park and moving the dog park there to Gascoigne Bluff, as suggested by county resident Margaret Herman during the public comment portion of the meeting.
The county had looked at that, said commissioner Peter Murphy, but doing so would displace a frisbee golf area and parking for the nearby St. Simons Island Marina boat launch.
Coleman did not think the county had looked at all alternatives, however. During the ensuing discussion, he asked whether or not Murphy supported the pickleball courts for personal reasons.
“I just want to know, are you speaking for these people out there who’s going to be using these facilities or are you speaking for Peter Murphy?” Coleman asked.
“No, I do not play pickleball ... But yes, I see the need for public, dedicated pickleball courts on St. Simons Island,” Murphy said. “I don’t see what the issue is.”
Commissioner David O’Quinn, who supported constructing the courts at past county finance committee meetings, said Thursday that the county was moving ahead too quickly on the project without a clear picture of where it was going.
He wanted to scrap the project as-is and have county staff members work up a more thorough plan for financing and constructing the courts.
Murphy made a motion to reject the three bids and reduce the size of the project to bring it within budget. His motion included a stipulation that the project remains centered in Kings Park.
Commissioners voted 5-2 in favor of the motion with Coleman and O’Quinn voting against.
In other business, the commission voted 6-1 to approve an alcohol license for Mack’s Bar-be-que in Sterling. Coleman was the sole vote in opposition.
Coleman was acquitted in November of six charges alleging he committed insurance fraud and violated the Georgia Insurance Code’s reporting requirements.
Two of those charges, one of insurance fraud and one of reporting requirement violations, stemmed from accusations made by Daniel Wilson, the owner of Mack’s. Both were thrown out due to lack of evidence by a visiting superior court judge during the jury trial in November.
Coleman declined to state why he opposed Wilson’s license application.
Commissioners also voted to defer a rezoning request from the owners of Potlikker Farms on Blythe Island.
According to the operators of the farm, they only use the produce from the farm in recipes at Georgia Sea Grill on St. Simons Island, where one of the operators is also a chef. The owner of Georgia Sea Grill, Zack Gowen, also owns Potlikker Farms.
Gowen and the farm’s operators, Sam and April McPherson, wish to sell produce to other restaurants and from a farm stand, hold tours of the farm and private farm-to-table dinners on the property.
To do so, Gowen sought to rezone the property from R-20 residential to a forest agriculture zone.
The rezoning application turned out to quite unpopular with nearby residents, who turned out in force to oppose it at the county Mainland Planning Commission’s Feb. 4 meeting. MPC members voted 5-1 to recommend the county commission approve the rezoning.
The request was not particularly popular among county commissioners, however, as they did not want to force a commercial activity on the mostly-residential island if homeowners were opposed to it.
Gowen said he requested the county commission defer the rezoning so he could work with Blythe Island residents toward a compromise. To that end, he said he is planning a tour of the farm for nearby residents next week.
Browning said the application should go back to the Mainland Planning Commission for review if it ends up changing significantly.
Ultimately, commissioners voted 7-0 to defer the rezoning at the request of the property owner to its meeting on April 2.
The commission also:
• Approved four amendments to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission’s establishing ordinance allowing it to charge sewer-only customers and flat rate, cut off sewer service to sewer-only customers who are behind on their bills, award leak adjustments to customers with past-due bills and return deposits to commercial customers in the form of account credit.
• Voted to move around some money set aside for a new Glynn County Animal Control shelter to pay for changes to the engineering designs.
• Approved four alcohol licenses for James Westenskow to allow alcohol sales in a gift shop, as room service and in the attached restaurant of a new Home2 Suites and Hilton Garden Inn at 475 Millennium Blvd. off the Ga. 25 Spur north of Interstate 95.
• Approved alcohol license for Leslie Youmans to sell malt beverages and wine at Satilla Grocery, a new grocery store in Sterling.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for March 19.