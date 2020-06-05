Glynn County commissioners deferred a decision on whether to spend $3.5 million on a new animal control shelter Thursday, delaying the matter to its June 18 meeting.
“We’re going to try to pursue some options within the legal realm to try to get some cost savings,” said commission vice chairman Bill Brunson.
The shelter is one of many projects on the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 to-do list, which allotted $1.5 million for a new shelter at the public safety complex.
Nine firms bid on the construction contract. R.H. Tyson Construction of Blackshear bid $3.5 million, while the highest, $4.2 million, was from Collins Construction of Savannah. Only one Brunswick company bid — Poppell-Eller Inc., which proposed a cost of $4.1 million.
The county has until July 11 to accept one of the bids. Attorneys for the county believe the commission can accept the lowest bid and then negotiate downward, to a degree, without having to scrap the whole thing and give construction companies another shot at the contract.
“We want to make sure we’re getting the best deal,” Brunson said.
In other business, the commission voted to reject construction bids for four pickleball courts in Kings Park on St. Simons Island.
The project was expected to cost $150,000. One bid came in a little under that amount.
Commissioner Bob Coleman said the pickleball courts are being taken off the table only until county revenues stabilize from the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is being done for a reason,” Coleman said. “We are in a very depressive economic situation.”
The project had strong support among pickleball players but faced seemingly equal pushback from those opposed to the location. Some who lived nearby felt the sport would be disruptive to the quiet nature of nearby neighborhoods.
Commissioner Peter Murphy, who represents the St. Simons Island, said the county has no courts dedicated to pickleball. Some tennis courts sport a second set of markings used for pickleball, but dual purpose courts aren’t allowed in tournament play.
Murphy made a motion to approve the courts, which failed 5-1. Commissioner David O’Quinn abstained.
The commission also voted unanimously to hire eight part-time police officers to help with temporary staff shortages and events.
“As you know, the police department is down several officers. The last count was 20 officers,” said county manager Alan Ours.
He said the department will need more officers to handle the busy summer tourist season on St. Simons Island.
The department has 138 full-time positions, 20 of which are vacant, and three part-time positions. Thursday’s vote increases the number of part-time positions to 11. Each new position will get paid $21.97 per hour. More full-time officers may also be in store for county police. The U.S. Justice Department recently announced the department would receive a $1.4 million Community Oriented Policing Service (COPS) grant to cover eight positions.