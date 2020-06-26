Glynn County commissioners decided to put off making a decision Thursday night on moving current county police chief John Powell into his old role as community services director.
With two commissioners absent — Bill Brunson and Peter Murphy — the remaining five voted unanimously to defer the two items on the agenda: removing Powell as police chief and giving the role to interim chief Jay Wiggins.
No explanation was given for the two commissioners’ absence, but commissioner Allen Booker noted all seven had agreed to the 6 p.m. Thursday meeting time.
Commissioner David O’Quinn said it would be unfair for move forward on either item without allowing the Murphy or Brunson to participate, especially since they had some new information to consider.
Commissioners were scheduled to meet to consider pulling $148,449 from the county’s reserves to pay Powell’s salary and benefits, and to approve a $125,965 salary for Wiggins at the recommendation of county manager Alan Ours.
Based on the way the agenda items were worded, commissioner Wayne Neal after the meeting said some of his constituents believed the county was spending $148,000 of “new money” to move Powell into his old role.
That is not the case, he explained, as Powell would not get paid any more than he is currently. Powell is currently being paid as a Glynn County Police Department employee, which means his salary is coming out of the police department fund, Neal said.
In the new — or old — position, Powell would be paid out of the county’s general fund, Neal said. As such, $148,000 would be pulled out of the general fund’s reserves to pay him as community services director, while the same amount would be returned to the police fund.
“Several people thought there were ulterior motives in this that were never discussed with anyone on the (commission) in (closed) session or elsewhere, and that needs to be addressed,” Neal said.
The only “new money” the county would be spending would be a roughly $15,000 raise for Wiggins, as he would be promoted from Glynn County Emergency Management Agency director — his old job — to police chief.
“We just didn’t feel like it was fair to move forward without one making sure all commissioners were aware of the information before moving forward,” O’Quinn said.
Powell was put on administrative leave in February after he was indicted on charges of violating his oath office, influencing a witness and perjury in relation to a scandal that led to the dissolution of a joint city-county narcotics squad. Wiggins was then named as interim chief.
The commission will “hopefully” sort the issue out soon, O’Quinn said, but he was aware of no plans to meet again this month.
As of 7 p.m. Thursday, the commission was not scheduled to meet again until July 16. The county commission can hold a special called meeting after giving 24 hours’ notice to the public.