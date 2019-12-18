A pair of memorandums of understanding between the city of Brunswick and BQK Baseball, LLC to negotiate the building, improving and financing of a baseball facility at an undetermined location was deferred until Jan. 15 at Wednesday’s city commission meeting.
BQK is a prospective franchise of the Coastal Plain League, a wood-bat collegiate summer league that also hosts the Savannah Bananas and Macon Bacon, owned by Danielle and Nick Sunderhaus. Because of financial commitment BQK made towards the league, the Sunderhaus’ pushed for assurances in the form of MOUs that the city would negotiate in good faith.
But the commission bristled to the speed in which BQK has moved through the process.
“To me, this is putting the cart before the horse,” said commissioner Felicia Harris.
Instead, there will be a town hall discussing the stadium scheduled for between Jan. 1 and the Jan. 15 session.
According to the MOUs set forth, a multi-complex facility is to be funded by the city, whether through public or private funding, at an estimated cost not to exceed $13 million, though the estimate may be increased or decreased by agreement of both the city and BQK. The MOUs also stipulate BQK would make “significant investment” in the stadium and improvements, and would commit to remaining at the stadium for at least 15 years. A penalty of $1,000 would be enforced per regularly scheduled home game at another site.
The stadium would be controlled and managed by BQK and used primarily for collegiate summer league events, in addition to other professional and amateur sporting events, and non-sporting events such as concerts, festivals and community events. With the understanding CPL games take priority, the city would also have the right to hold up to six community and charitable events per year at the venue.
For BQK, the desire to build a stadium with a capacity of 3,000-3,500 for CPL summer league games
“Our mission statement is to entertain the city and the surrounding communities, and give back,” said Nick Sunderhaus. “If you’re bringing business to a community, you need some type of entertainment for the families that are going to come here.”
During the public comment period of the meeting, a few citizens took an opportunity to voice their opinion on the project.
Al Verheyn, of Brunswick, gave an impassioned speech urging the commission to feed the MOUs for the stadium “into the shredder.”
“The most likely is from city property owners in the form of increased property taxes,” Verheyn said. “Borrowing $13 million at four percent interest for 20 years equates to a yearly debt payment of $945,329. The City of Brunswick does not currently have incoming yearly revenue to cover paying this additional $945,329 debt every year for the next 20 years, so that means that one way to cover this is to increase property taxes.”
Working from a figure of approximately 7,600 taxable properties in city limits, Verheyn estimated property owners will see an average increase in their property taxes of $124.38 for year over the next 20 years.
Another Brunswick citizen, Joshua Butler, provided another prospective, speaking in favor of the project to compliment the planned Oglethorpe Conference Center.
“I think it would be great for the city,” Butler said. “Baseball could trigger the imagination of kids. Baseball can be another revenue source for Brunswick.”