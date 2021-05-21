The Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission is expected to consider a $15 million bond at next month’s meeting.
The board’s vice chairman, Bob Duncan, said a bond is needed for projects that would have been funded through the SPLOST referendum rejected by voters in March.
“Using a bond would be most beneficial to our users,” he said at Thursday’s meeting.
The debt service would not raise bills much, he said. The interest rate would be 2.25%.
Commission members also discussed the possibility of adopting a consent agenda for routine, procedural decision that are not controversial and have been vetted at the committee level.
Any items on the consent agenda can by placed on the regular agenda for discussion and approval.
Commissioner Tripp Stephens questioned if a consent agenda is needed since there aren’t a lot of items to discuss at most meetings.
Commissioner Wayne Neal said if they decide at a future meeting to approve guidelines for a consent agenda, and they realize it’s not needed, they can always vote to reverse their decision.
In other business:
• The board unanimously approved a change order to reduce the number of automatic transfer switches at pump stations. The original plan was to install 22 switches, but the commission did not get enough in funding from state and federal emergency management agencies. The board voted for Y-Delta Inc. to install 10 automatic transfer switches, with plans to seek funding next year to pay for 12 more switches.
• Evergreen Solutions Inc. was awarded the contract for a total compensation study to evaluate the commission’s pay plan, including the value of benefits provided to staff members. The intent is to ensure internal and external equality among different job classifications, and to remain competitive in the recruitment of staff members. Evergreen submitted the low bid of $24,500 to win the contract.
• The commission will hold town hall meetings June 9 at the St. Simons Island Casino and June 10 at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. The meetings are expected to be short since the rates aren’t going up this year.