The Glynn County Commission voted to approve two rezonings for two developments Thursday — new homes on Oak Grove Island and a new apartment complex near Glynn Place Mall.
With the Oak Grove rezoning, developer Bud Myrick is set to pursue construction of 122 residential units — one single-family home, 26 duplexes and 95 townhomes — on the west side of the island.
According to community development director Pamela Thompson, the rezoning from planned development to medium residential would reduce the number of residential units allowed on the property, known as a downzoning.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, one person opposed the rezoning and several Oak Grove Island residents supported it.
Julian Smith, a St. Simons Island resident, said the rezoning is a small-scale version of what he sees happening on St. Simons. He raised concerns with the impact construction vehicles and new residents will have on Oak Grove Island Road, the only access point to and off Oak Grove Island.
Among those in favor of the rezoning was Greg Wilkes, a 20-year Oak Grove Island resident. He said he initially opposed the request but changed his mind when he found out the owner intended to do a traffic study and address potential areas of concern in regards to roads.
Fellow long-time residents John Shortman and Mike Shannon also voiced support for the rezoning. They said downzoning sounded like a good idea and were glad to hear the new zoning would prohibit hotels and apartment complexes, developments allowed by the former zoning.
Following the public hearing, commissioner Bob Coleman asked for elaboration on how the county could keep developers from damaging Oak Grove Island Road.
Thompson said the county generally takes photos of major roads before a construction project begins and holds developers accountable for any damages.
Ultimately, the commission voted 7-0 to approve the rezoning.
The commission also approved an amendment to the county’s future land use map and a rezoning to allow the construction of an apartment complex just north of the Glynn Place Mall on a wooded lot next to Synovus Bank.
The complex would be too much for the existing public sewer system, but Thompson noted the developer is working with the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission on a mutually beneficial arrangement to upgrade the system.
The utility’s facilities committee recommended moving ahead with the agreement earlier this month.
No one opposed the rezoning, and Smith was the only member of the public to speak in favor of the complex. County commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the map amendment and the rezoning.
In other business, the commission decided to spend $60,000 on a design for the proposed roundabout at Kings Way and Frederica Road and to approve an agreement with the JWSC to address water and sewer utilities under an intersection the roundabout will replace.
At the end of the meeting, the commission entered a closed session to discuss pending litigation, potential litigation and personnel matters.
When commissioners reemerged, they approved the minutes of the last executive session and County Attorney Aaron Mumford’s recommendation on pending litigation. They did not disclose his recommendation.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20.