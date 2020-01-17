Glynn County Commissioners voted to extend the moratorium on enforcement of a new golf cart ordinance by another 180 days Thursday, pushing its effective date out to July 13, 2020.
Golf carts are separated into two categories by Georgia’s state law: A personal transportation vehicle, or PTV, has a top speed of 19 mph or less and can transport no more than eight people, while a low-speed vehicle, or LSV, has a top speed between 20 and 25 mph.
LSVs are regulated by the state, but counties determine the rules governing PTVs.
County commissioners took the first step implementing such rules on July 18 when it passed an ordinance requiring registration of PTVs, installation of safety equipment and restricted their use on certain roads.
But on Oct. 17, a day before the ordinance was to go into effect, the commission passed a 90-day moratorium on enforcement of the ordinance. That moratorium would have expired on Thursday, Jan. 16.
According to the resolution approved Thursday, the commission “believes that additional time is needed to study, discuss and consider matters pertinent to the ordinance in order to ensure its consistent and proper enforcement.”
Among those matters is the regulation of gas-powered PTVs modified to exceed 19 mph. Commissioners say such modified PTVs fall into a loophole that must be addressed at the state level. Gas-powered PTVs with a top speed of 19 mph or under are regulated by the county, Commissioner Peter Murphy said at an Oct. 2 town hall meeting. Modified PTVs, however, are more difficult to pin down.
Enforcement of state laws in regards to LSVs will continue as normal, but PTV owners will get more time to register their carts before the new local ordinance goes into effect. Details on the ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/golfcartlawdetails.
In other business, the commission voted to award a $1.7 million roundabout construction contract to Riverstone Construction of Jacksonville.
The roundabout will replace the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
According to Public Works Director Dave Austin, that intersection was to be done last. Due to shifting plans for the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way — which will also be replaced with a roundabout — the Demere Road intersection was moved up the list.
Most of the project will be funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016, but roughly $87,000 of the $1.7 million contract will come from the county’s undesignated reserves.
He added that the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission is pitching in $100,000 to cover some pipes under the current intersection that will need to be moved.
Commissioners also voted to:
• Push a referendum on SPLOST 2020 from the May primary ballot to the November general election ballot.
• Give the JWSC approval to accept a $15 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority.
• Approve a special use permit for the Captain’s Bluff event venue on St. Simons Island.
• Issue an alcohol license for Mr. Shucks Sea Food at 107 Altama Connector in Brunswick.
• Issue an alcohol license for Charred Oak at 134 B Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 6.