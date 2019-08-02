Plans for a roundabout at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and East Beach Causeway will become a reality.
The Glynn County Commission voted 6-1 Thursday night to award the $1 million construction contract to Jesup-based Curb and Gutter Professionals. Commissioner Bob Coleman was the sole ‘no’ vote.
In a previous interview with The News, Public Works Director Dave Austin said he expects work on the roundabout — funded by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue — to begin in August.
Following that, the county is going to focus on improvements to the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way starting in December or January, he said at the county finance committee’s meeting last week.
Another roundabout is planned for the intersection of Demere Road and East Beach Causeway. The county will probably wait until this time next year to start on that one, hopefully to avoid the initial summer rush, Austin said at the time.
On Thursday, Austin said the one-lane roundabout will slow traffic coming through the intersection and make it safer for pedestrians.
Coleman said it seemed like an odd location for a roundabout. Based on what he’d heard and seen, he said that intersection didn’t seem like it needed a roundabout at all.
“I don’t see where a million dollars worth of roundabout right there is going to make a difference, frankly,” Coleman said.
Commissioner Bill Brunson ultimately made the motion to award the construction contract, which passed 6-1.
SPLOST Citizens’ Oversight Committee member Jane Fraser said after the meeting that the committee opposed the roundabout plans.
She said the committee hadn’t seen the plans, disputed the necessity of a roundabout at that location and didn’t see the need to spend $1 million on it.
In other business, the commission approved a reorganization of the county’s upper management along with pay increases for all but one of the 11 positions.
County Manager Alan Ours explained the proposal to the commission.
With former county Chief Financial Officer Tonya Miller’s departure in February, Ours said he reexamined the demands of the position.
Given the scope of the work involved, the CFO should manage only the financial aspects of the county government, Ours said. Before the reorganization, it also managed the information technology, human resources and GIS departments.
Under the reorganization, the CFO will manage the finance department, while the HR and IT departments will answer directly to the county manager. Consequently, the managers of the two departments will become directors. The GIS department will move under the IT department.
Two commissioners proposed an alternative, in which the assistant county manager — Kathryn Downs — would take over the three departments. Ours said Downs only had three departments reporting to her, but she also handles many special projects that benefit the county and can’t take on any more work.
Along with the reorganization will come increases in pay grades for 10 of the 11 positions in question, Ours explained. When a position’s pay grade rises, the employee either gets a five percent raise or the minimum salary of the new grade, whichever is higher.
Ours said he hadn’t set out to give anyone raises and no one had come to him asking for one. The proposed pay grade increases come as the result of a questionnaire and evaluation by the Archer Company, the county’s compensation consultant. He said he would recommend the changes even if the county didn’t proceed with the reorganization.
Commissioner Peter Murphy made a motion to approve the reorganization and pay grade increases, for which the commission voted 7-0 in favor.
During the public comment period at the beginning of the meeting, county residents Sandy Dean and Julian Smith spoke about a recent decision by the commission to repeal a county Zoning Board of Appeals ruling and the construction contract for the roundabout approved earlier in the meeting, respectively.
At its last meeting, the county commission reversed the board of appeals’ ruling that Village Drive on St. Simons Island could not be used to access the waterfront portion of the St. Simons Land Trust’s new Guale Preserve park.
Dean noted that Murphy did not recuse himself from the proceedings last month. At the meeting, Murphy disclosed that he and his wife give charitable contributions to the land trust. Murphy’s wife also serves on the land trust’s board of directors.
At the meeting in question, Murphy said he was not in violation of the county’s ethics rules as neither he nor his wife receive anything from the land trust in return. County Attorney Aaron Mumford supported Murphy’s claim that voting on the matter was not an ethical violation.
In his comments, Smith called on the commission to consider whether or not the roundabout was necessary and to consider the impact on nearby residents. The commission hadn’t engaged the public enough in making the decision, he said.
Murphy and others would deny the claim later in the meeting, saying the roundabout they approved Thursday and another planned roundabout for the intersection of East Beach Causeway and Demere Road had been extensively discussed in public meetings.
In other business, commissioners:
• Approved a conditional use permit for a veterinarian’s clinic in an office complex on Anderson Way off U.S. Highway 341.
• Appointed Ralph Powers and Jeffery Bennett to new terms on the county’s Board of Tax Assessors.
• Approved a memorial bench program at the Gascoigne Park fishing pier. For more information, contact the county Recreation and Parks Department at 912-554-7780.
• Accepted right of way deeds and easements for the drainage system in the Serenity Place subdivision.
• Accepted the donation of Thor, a Belgian Malinois mix, from the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia for the Glynn County Police Department’s K-9 Unit.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 15.