Glynn County settled on a conceptual design of a roundabout Thursday destined for the intersection of Frederica Road and Kings Way on St. Simons Island, but not all commissioners believed the design would be adequate, however.
As currently designed, the roundabout’s interior island would be a little over 120 feet in diameter — making it the largest on the island by a narrow margin — and will only have one lane.
County commissioner Peter Murphy, who represents St. Simons, Jekyll and Sea islands, said at the commission’s Thursday meeting that the roundabout will not be able to adequately handle the traffic through that intersection.
“I don’t want to have (my) name associated with this,” Murphy said Thursday.
The commission voted 6-1 to approve the concept Thursday evening. Murphy was the only opposing vote.
After working on the project alongside county employees for more than two years, he preferred an earlier two-lane alternative design. But Public Works Director Dave Austin said the county’s staff engineers and hired traffic engineers both agree it will work fine.
“It’s a single lane but it’s a large roundabout,” Austin said Friday.
The smallest on the island is by far the roundabout at East Beach Causeway and Ocean Boulevard at 60 feet in interior diameter, about half the size of the Frederica and Kings Way design.
Following that, in increasing size, are the roundabouts at the intersections of East Because Causeway and Demere Road, which is still under construction, Frederica Road and Demere Road and Frederica Road and Lawrence Road.
Once complete, the Frederica Road and Kings Way roundabout will beat the Lawrence Road intersection in diameter by about a foot.
Austin told commissioners Thursday that it’s large enough and the ingresses are spaced far enough apart to give motorists plenty of room to merge into the circle even at busier times of day.
Commissioners also gave the green light to a two-story, 73,089 square foot self-storage building at the corner of Hamilton Road and Wellness Way on St. Simons Island. It will hold upwards of 450 interior, air-conditioned storage units. None will be accessible from outside the building.
The Islands Planning Commission recommended approving the complex at its July 23 meeting.
At that meeting, Kirk Watson, representing Victory Storage Company, said units will be accessible from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, similar to the company’s other facility on Center Street.
The building will sport a stucco exterior, set back from the road and screened by trees and a planted buffer. It would contribute very little to traffic, especially when compared to other businesses on the list of permitted uses for the property, Watson told planning commissioners.