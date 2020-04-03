Commissioners approved an ordinance amendment Thursday to allow small hotels to sell distilled spirits along with beer and wine.
Hotels under 40 rooms without an attached restaurant or other food service were allowed to sell beer and wine with the appropriate licenses before the amendment, but not distilled spirits, said community development director Pamela Thompson.
“My understanding of the history for the 40-room requirement for certain licenses is that before the (Great Recession of 2008), people were converting entire apartments into short-term rentals,” Thompson said.
She did not work for the county at the time, but based on some research Thompson said commissioners were concerned about the converted apartment complexes, many in residential areas, serving alcohol.
Commissioner Peter Murphy said the amendment sprung from a recent meeting with the owners of Hotel Simone on Ocean Boulevard, which has 28 rooms.
The hotel features a first-floor lounge and a pool and seating area on the roof at which guests can order drinks and take them back to their rooms, Thompson said.
Currently, the only other hotel that meets the same criteria is Home2Suites near the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport, Thompson said.
The amendment will allow the smaller hotels to sell alcohol by the drink but not by the package.
Commissioners unanimously approved the amendment.
In other business, the commission voted to issue a declaration that the county currently has no intention of condemning any part of a 3,000-acre property in south Glynn County.
Senior assistant county attorney Will Worley said the declaration would not stop the county from condemning the property in the future.
The commission unanimously approved the declaration.
The commission also deferred a proposal to establish a panel of citizens to oversee operations at the Glynn County Police Department.
After the meeting, commission chairman Mike Browning said fellow commissioner David O’Quinn, who worked to put the panel together, wanted to spend more time refining the bylaws before putting it to a vote.
According to a draft of the department’s bylaws, the two-year county police advisory panel would be composed of five citizens and one county commissioner, with the county manager serving as an ex officio member without voting privileges.
Browning named as prospective members Ralph Basham, former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, a former director of the Secret Service and a former director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick; Carl Alexander, former Glynn County Police chief; Charlie Rinkevich, another former FLETC director; Commissioner David O’Quinn; and county manager Alan Ours.
The draft stated that the panel would be dissolved on April 30, 2022. Commissioners would have the option to extend the panel’s lifespan or remove the expiration date entirely.
Members would have to “possess or have demonstrated special interest, experience or education in law enforcement” and “shall not be an employee or elected official or member of (the county commission).”
It would have the ability to recommend policy and organizational changes to the county commission based on its review and assessment of various aspects of the department and also prepare an annual report on what the panel has done, the results of its reviews and assessments and its recommendations based on those.
The draft did not give it the power to enter into any formal agreements on behalf of itself or the county.