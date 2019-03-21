Security at the Glynn Academy campus will soon be tighter.
The Brunswick City Commission unanimously approved a request by Glynn County school administrators to erect a gate blocking Mansfield Street from Albany Street westward to Egmont Street.
Assistant superintendent of schools James Pulos said the gates are needed to keep unauthorized persons off campus during school hours. The school has dozens of security cameras, but they are not a proactive way to protect student safety.
Pulos said the gates would be closed during school hours, and it would also prevent pedestrians from entering school property. But the gates can be opened at any time by someone leaving the campus, Pulos said.
School principal Matthew Blackstone said he’s even seen tourists on school property taking photographs during school hours.
Another concern is students wearing ear buds while walking on campus are oblivious to their surroundings.
“What we struggle with is city street that runs through the middle of our campus,” Blackstone said.
The gate would remain closed unit 4 p.m. on school days, but it could also be closed later in the day for special events.
Before the vote, Mayor Cornell Harvey said the gates will also let people know they are entering a secure area.
“You need a way to stop traffic from going through there,” he said.
In other business, city officials may be considering another proposal for the Oglethorpe block soon. County Commissioner Allen Booker proposed creating a cultural center on the block where discussions have swirled around a proposed convention center.
An advantage of creating a cultural center to promote the Gullah Geechee heritage is tourism funds could also be used to build it.
“Really, for me this is about our children,” he said.
John Perry, pastor of Missionary Baptist Church, said he is part of a group that has held workshops to determine other uses for the Oglethorpe block.
“The development of our city is critical,” Perry said. “Why not a cultural center for citizens to hold events and to promote the Gullah Geechee heritage? Why not tweak the project?”
Zack Lyde, a community activist, also spoke in favor of a cultural center, which he said will add “tourism diversity.”
“The community hungers for this project,” he said. “Denial and rejection will have a continued downward spiral for the city.”
Booker asked city officials to work with the ad-hoc committee to consider the request.
Harvey said he was “happy there is still interest” in the block.
Commissioners also approved the pension plan with Bowne, Hanes and Company of Atlanta. And they appointed Commissioner Felicia Harris to another term on the Glynn-Brunswick Land Bank.