Glynn County commissioners voted Thursday to create a panel of citizens to oversee and recommend changes at the Glynn County Police Department and appointed three members with more to come.
The panel is meant to follow up on a 2018 report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police on the county’s operations and procedures, said commissioner David O’Quinn, and ensure its recommendations are implemented.
”The idea is that we, the (county commissioners), are looking for folks who can help us identify what’s going on in the police department in regards to compliance or implementation of the IACP report,” said O’Quinn.
He set out two more primary goals of the panel, one of which tasked it with helping the department through the law enforcement accreditation process.
“I think we all think it’s an important goal for us to achieve as a police department,” O’Quinn said. “And this panel can set benchmarks and timelines to help us understand what needs to happen to make that happen as quickly as possible.”
It would also make sure the department’s internal affairs are running smoothly.
O’Quinn named as prospective members Ralph Basham, former U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, a former director of the Secret Service and a former director of the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Brunswick; Carl Alexander, former Glynn County police chief; Charlie Rinkevich, another former FLETC director; commissioner David O’Quinn; and county manager Alan Ours.
The commission voted to appoint the three, with plans to discuss appointing three more at its work session on Tuesday — Calvin Waye, Domenic McClinton and Teresa Hoyt.
Representing the city of Brunswick, commissioner Allen Booker proposed adding McClinton and Waye.
Waye is a pillar of the community, he said, one of the first African American men to serve in the Brunswick Police Department and an advocate for community policing.
He also recommended McClinton, a consultant at FLETC and former investigator for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. He is married to Vickie McClinton, the county’s internal auditor.
The News erroneously reported on Thursday that Domenic McClinton was the county’s internal auditor.
Both are African American, which Booker said is not their only qualifications but an important part of why he proposed them.
Community policing is important to building trust with the general public, Booker said, and he wanted to have someone financially-oriented on the panel as well.
He also felt that having two black men on the panel would show citizens that everyone is equally represented.
Hoyt is a former federal prosecutor who currently works as an adviser and instructor in FLETC’s legal training division, O’Quinn said.
Commissioner Bob Coleman supported the panel but was not entirely sold on the new members. He said members of the public had raised some questions with him about how the panel came about so quickly and already had some prospective members identified right out of the gate.
“We’re looking for, and there’s a lot of people in the community who are qualified for this, technical expertise,” O’Quinn said. “People who can really dig down and look into the operations and give us solid information back.”
The county could spend thousands of dollars on a consultant, he said, or it could ask people with the expertise who are already in the community to assist.
Booker said he was confident enough in the proposed members to move forward.
“We can go around and around about who should go on there, but we should go ahead and get started and critique their performance going forward,” Booker said. “We can dissolve this panel after 30 days if we want to.”
The commission voted unanimously on creating the panel but voted 6-1 to appoint Basham, Rinkevich and Alexander.
Coleman was the sole vote in opposition.
“I’m just not comfortable with the way we’re putting people on here,” Coleman said. “Otherwise, I support the entire program.”
Commissioners also voted to waive the employee cost share for COVID-19 testing.
County human resources manager Orah Reed said major insurance providers have already done so. The county is self-insured, so the commission had to vote to do so for county employees.
Reed said it would cost the county a little over $128,000 to test every employee, but that it’s not likely every employee would meet the criteria for testing.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the measure.
The commission’s Tuesday work session is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.