The proposed annual budget for the Brunwswick-Glynn Joint Water & Sewer Commission was unanimously approved at Thursday’s meeting.
The $33.3 million budget was designed to help meet strategic areas identified in the commission’s business plan: environmental compliance, responsible decision making, being a community resource, workforce development and customer service.
The budget goals are to maintain rate affordability, increase capital funding to facilitate the master plan, improve emergency preparedness and improve online customer service options.
The board also approved the proposed capital projects plans with the understanding that the projects are not all guaranteed to happen this year, but it gives contractors an idea about the commission’s planned work.
The board approved the low bid of $498,499 for improvements to a pump station that will support the new animal control shelter plus the Glynn County Public Safety Complex.
The board approved a 50-day extension for the completion of work to a lift station that was scheduled to be finished on March 17. The delays were caused by inclement weather, supply chain and labor challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, pump evaluation and repair.
The extension will not cost the county any extra money, but the discussion also asked why there liquidated damages (late penalties) aren’t enforced. The concern is that it could raise the cost of bids for damages assessed that don’t cost extra money to taxpayers.
During the public comment period, Anne Ditmer, president of the Village Bluff Homeowners Association, questioned the commission’s plans to extend water lines in her neighborhood. She said the residents didn’t request the project and expressed concerns that digging to install water lines could harm the canopy of live oak trees lining the route.