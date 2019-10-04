Glynn County Commissioners approved two ordinance changes Thursday, one banning the sale and renting of motor vehicles on public land and another refining the condemnation process.
A draft copy of a proposed ordinance defines motor vehicles as: “Every vehicle which is self- propelled other than an electric-assisted bicycle or an electric personal assistive mobility device ... Such term includes, but is not necessarily limited to, golf cars, golf carts, low-speed vehicles (LSV), passenger cars and personal transportation vehicles (PTV) as defined in (Georgia codes section) 40-1-1.”
The new ordinance bans “business parking,” which prohibits anyone selling or renting out golf carts from leaving them sitting in county-owned property.
The prohibition does not apply to golf carts that have already been rented out and are in the possession of the person renting.
Areas subject to the ban include parking lots, public roads and rights of way, beach accesses, sidewalks and “other public passage,” according to the draft.
One change had been made before the meeting to include an exemption for the Glynn County Airport Commission.
Commissioner David O’Quinn said the new ordinance would “level the playing field.”
“If you’re going to do business in Glynn County you’re not going to do it on county property. Go get your own property,” O’Quinn said.
Commissioners approved the ordinance 7-0.
In other business, the commission approved a new nuisance abatement code and procedure for dealing with dilapidated structures.
“In a nutshell, what this ordinance does is it expands the county officials that can initiate an investigation into a dilapidated structure,” said Senior Assistant County Attorney Will Worley “Right now, it depends entirely on our fire inspectors to go out there and do that work. This will allow the building inspector, code enforcement and the fire inspectors to go out and do those kinds of inspections and initiate investigations.”
The ordinance establishes one list of conditions under which the county can take action against a property owner.
On the list are buildings unfit for human habitation, used in connection to drug crimes and that pose a danger to public health along with more mundane reasons like excessive vegetation and overgrown yards, Worley said.
Among other things, is also speeds up the process of condemning properties by going through Glynn County Magistrate Court rather than superior court.
“We’ve got structures here that have been sitting around or years, and they represent the epicenter of everything the community doesn’t want,” said Commissioner Bill Brunson. “Drug deals, prostitution, just about everything you can think of that’s bad happens in these structures that are, quote, ‘uninhabitable.’ We’ve got some of these things in neighborhoods that are well past due to be addressed.”
The commission voted 7-0 to approve the new rules.
Commissioners also declared Oct. 11 Pink Out Friday, the week of Oct. 6-11 Fire Prevention week and awarded an alcohol license to Top Line Spirits on Community Road.
At the end of the meeting, the commission entered a closed session to discuss pending and potential litigation.
Upon exiting, they voted to accept Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford’s recommendation on both subjects and to approve the minutes of four past executive sessions.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 17.