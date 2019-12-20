After much debate at its meeting Thursday night, the Glynn County Commission agreed to pay engineering firm Pond & Company $89,850 to negotiate for easements and rights of way along the Altama Connector in preparation for a major rework of the commercial corridor.
The county contracted Pond in 2017 to design the overhaul of the corridor — a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016-funded project. The project area extends along the Altama Connector around the Home Depot to its intersection with the Scranton Connector, which includes the intersection of the Altama Connector and the Ga. 25 Spur.
“The road’s being widened and there are 19 properties that we’re going to have to get construction easements or right of ways,” said Public Works Director Dave Austin.
The payment would come as an amendment to the existing design contract and only includes negotiations. It doesn’t include title searches or the cost of actually purchasing the necessary property rights.
“This property is mainly the large ditch to the north and in some cases to the south of the Altama Connector,” Austin said. “So we’re not taking anybody’s driveway, we’re not taking anybody’s parking area, we’re not taking anybody’s property that they’re actively using for their business, we’re taking slivers of property to make the road just a little bit wider.”
Because the owners are national and, in some cases, international companies, Austin said negotiating with them will likely require a level of expertise the county doesn’t possess in-house.
“This exceeds the capability of our Community Development Department,” he said. “They’ve been very good on a couple other of our SPLOST projects where we’ve had right of way or easement concerns or challenges, and we’ve worked those ... In this case, it’s 19 properties. A lot of these contacts are out-of-town, national-type property owners, not just folks that live right there.”
Austin said staff members were concerned about the price, and that the Community Development Department tried to get a better offer. Pond was the only company to bid, however.
“We’ve been working on this particular issue for about three months, and we’re at the point now where I’m here before you to see if you’ll award this money so we can move on with the project,” Austin said.
It’s not easy work, he said, and will likely take around three to six months to get all the property the county needs to widen the road.
Commissioner Wayne Neal had some issues with the proposed change order.
“I’m concerned with approving a $90,000 change order when I don’t know what the original contract is to know what percentage change this change order is presenting and what was the scope of work that did not include this,” Neal said.
He said he wouldn’t be comfortable voting to pay Pond more until he knew how much they’d been paid already and what the full scope of their original contract was.
At the meeting, Austin said he couldn’t immediately recall how much Pond has been paid.
In October 2017, the commission voted to award a $270,000 contract to Pond for the design work. In October of this year, the commission agreed to add another $45,158 to the contract for a redesign to include two more turn lanes off the Spur onto the Altama Connector.
Commission Chairman Mike Browning said he didn’t see the purpose in Neal’s line of questioning, as the right of way and easement acquisition is a very different animal from the engineering work for which Pond was originally contracted.
Following up, Neal asked if it had been assumed that the county would not need to acquire the right of way and easements for the road widening when it signed the original contract with Pond.
“For (the contractor) to have the forethought ahead of time to say ‘We’re going to impact all 19 properties along this route,’ I don’t know if he’s clairvoyant enough for that,” Austin said.
Neal said he was still uncomfortable with it, but most commissioners simply wanted to facilitate the SPLOST project.
Ultimately, the commission approved the $89,850 change order 6-0. Commissioner Bill Brunson was absent.
In other business, the commission:
• Agreed to transfer $178,595 in SPLOST V revenue to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission for water line repairs in the Sea Palms neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
• Abandoned a section of the alleyway behind 4218 Eleventh Street in the East Beach neighborhood on St. Simons Island.
• Approved a conditional use permit allowing the owner of 1 Sea Oats Lane on St. Simons Island to build within the 40-foot beach and dune protection zone.
• Approved a proposal to rename Public Safety Boulevard to Carl Alexander Way after former Glynn County Police Chief Carl Alexander.
• Renewed the county’s contract with Early Alert for disaster support services.
• Approved a $52,000 contribution in the form of 12 payments to the Department of Family and Child Services to support local operations.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners entered a closed session to discuss pending litigation. Upon exiting the closed session, the commission voted unanimously to settle Jennie Gay’s pending workers compensation claim for $50,000.
The commission’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16.