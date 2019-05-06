The state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division announced Friday plans for a commercial food shrimp cast-net lottery for this year.

For the past 20 years, what’s called a controlled-access system for commercial food shrimp netting’s been in place, with an annual limit of 200 licenses. It won’t be known how many new licenses are up for this year until the license renewal deadline passes June 1.

To be part of the lottery, people need to complete and submit an application to CRD no later than 4 pm. on June 6. Applications are available at coastaldnr.org/commercialfishing, and from the DNR’s Coastal Regional Headquarters at One Conservation Way in Brunswick. Only one application per person is allowed.

Successful applicants will receive notice through certified mail and must purchase their license no later than 4 p.m. on June 28. Unclaimed licenses will go to the next randomly drawn people in the lottery.

The fee for a commercial food shrimp cast-net license for Georgia residents is $250, and $2,500 for non-residents, plus the vessel license fee.

For more information, contact Julie Califf at CRD at 912-264-7218.

More from this section

Woodside honored on Senate floor

Woodside honored on Senate floor

Woody Woodside delayed his retirement as president of the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce for one last trip to the nation’s capital to discuss Glynn County’s priorities with federal officials.

House subcommittee receives insight on federal fisheries

House subcommittee receives insight on federal fisheries

To know where you’re going, first you have to know where to start — that’s the idea behind what U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, chairman of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, called the subcommittee’s WOW 101 hearings. The last of which occurred Wednesday, when representativ…

Water and sewer utility director resigns

Water and sewer utility director resigns

Jimmy Junkin tendered his resignation as executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission on Friday, a day after the utility commission discussed his job in a closed session.

City, county cops track down armed robber

City, county cops track down armed robber

City and county police teamed up to track down an alleged armed robber late Thursday night, just moments after the suspect held up a cashier for cash at the Family Dollar in Cypress Mill Square, according to police.