The landings are catching up with the limit, and Friday marks the end of the commercial red snapper season for this year in federal South Atlantic waters.
The annual catch limit for 2019 was set at 124,815 pounds whole weight, or around 12,854 fish. The trip limit for commercial vessels was 75 pounds gutted weight, and that counted for the entire day’s activities. With the season opening July 8, the season lasted less than two months. The closure is to ensure fishers don’t exceed the annual catch limit.
With the closure, all red snapper fishing is prohibited in federal waters — the two three-day recreational weekends took place in July. The commercial closure covers both state and federal waters for vessels that have a federal commercial permit for South Atlantic snapper-grouper harvesting.
And, according to the South Atlantic Fishery Management Council, “The prohibition on sale or purchase during a closure for red snapper does not apply to fish that were harvested, landed ashore and sold prior to 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2019, and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor.”
The next commercial season is expected to open July 13, 2020.
In other news, the courtesy dock at Jekyll Island on Jekyll Creek will intermittently close between now and Saturday. The boat ramp will remain open, but parts of the dock may have to close for necessary repair work. The state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division is footing the cost of the repairs.
Questions regarding the dock maintenance are to go to CRD boating access unit leader Paul Medders, who can be contacted at 912-264-7218 or paul. medders@dnr.ga.gov.