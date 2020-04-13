The COVID-19 outbreak has created uncertainty and angst in the small business community, and not just among business owners.
Among those asking questions about their rights are the landlords of commercial clients who are concerned their tenants may not be able to pay their rent on time. And if tenants can’t pay rent, building owners who are still making mortgage payments on their buildings won’t be able to pay their bank loans.
Allan Galis, a lawyer with the HunterMaclean law firm, said he is already getting calls from commercial landlords asking how to deal with the inability of their tenants to pay rent because they are closed.
“The landlord gets a call and they call us,” Galis said.
Tenants have cited Gov. Kemp’s orders to shelter in place, maintain social distancing and stop serving the public as justifications for withholding rent.
There is little Georgia legal authority to support a tenant’s position that a temporary ordinance like the one in Glynn County that does not require a business to completely cease its operations, would permit the rescission of a lease agreement.
Galis is advising landlords to notify tenants that their leases do not allow them to withhold all or any portion of the rent.
But landlords do have the right to make a business decision to help certain tenants, however. Galis recommend the agreement be in writing, signed by both parties and attached to the existing lease.
“It’s going to be a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Landlords will be more willing to work with longterm tenants with a good history of paying rent on time, he said. And landlords do have an incentive to work with tenants because Galis believes the economic recovery will take time, there won’t be a line of prospective merchants waiting to rent commercial space and the growing backlog of cases means civil complaints not be a priority when courts reopen.
Before entering into an agreement with tenants, landlords are recommended to review any applicable loan documents to determine if lender approval is required. Some loan agreements prohibit a landlord from modifying rent accommodations without lender approval, Galis said.
If an agreement is permitted under the terms of loan documents or landlords get lender approval, the parties could agree to amortize abated rent later in the term or apply any existing security deposit with a requirement to repay it over a certain period of time.