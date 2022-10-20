Comments sought on mental health services
Georgians who wish to comment on the availability of mental health services may do so via a state website.
The website is part of a series of public hearings conducted by the Georgia Senate Study Committee on People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Waiver Plan Access.
Created by Senate Resolution 770 during the last session of the General Assembly, the committee is collecting comments on the growing demand for mental health services. It met Wednesday at the Tifton Regional Medical Center in Tifton.
Comments may be submitted to the following website: https://www.senateresolution770.com/
The panel’s final meeting will be held Nov. 16 in Atlanta.
— The Brunswick News
