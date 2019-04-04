Some called it “Broadway in Brunswick.”
The recent “Come Alive” production by students and staff at Christina’s Dance World, located on St. Simons, brought in rave reviews from community members who attended the show.
Christina Godwin, owner of the dance studio, said audience members reported leaving the show feeling encouraged and joyful.
“One lady said she had not had that much fun since she went to see Cher perform years ago,” Godwin said. “A grandfather of one performer was heard talking about it on the golf course with golfing buddies, bragging by saying it was as good as Broadway and abroad.”
The show took place at the Ritz Theater in downtown Brunswick on March 16-17.
Christina’s Dance World puts on a production at the Ritz every year to showcase the talents and hard work of the students, who range in age from toddlers to senior citizens.
The cast prepared for the show for months in advance. Godwin served as the show’s director, teacher and choreographer.
The production included performances by other local talent. It featured songs from “The Greatest Showman” film, as well as other musical numbers.
Many audience members left the show saying they felt inspired, Godwin said.
“Sharing the spotlight and creating an entertaining production show for our community and beyond is exactly what we need,” she said. “The genuine and caring nature of the variety show manifests from the stage and resonates with the spectators.”
Christina’s Dance World offers multiple kinds of classes, including tap, ballet, pointe, jazz and hip hop.
Spotlight on Schools appears Thursdays. Contact Lauren McDonald at lmcdonald@thebrunswicknews.com or at 265-8320, ext. 322 to suggest a topic for a column.