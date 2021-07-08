Columnist Dick Yarbrough’s book on Atlanta Olympics being rereleased

Columnist Dick Yarbrough, whose column appears every Wednesday in The Brunswick News, is having his book on the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta rereleased by Lemur Press on the 25th anniversary of the Atlanta Olympics.

“And They Call Them Games” is an insider’s look at the event from Yarbrough’s perspective as the managing director of communications and government relations for the Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games. Topics covered include the Centennial Park bombing, the gay rights battle in Cobb County, the uproar over the state flag and other issues.

“It is hard to believe it has been 25 years since the Centennial Olympic Games were staged in Georgia,” Yarbrough said. “A lot of Georgians were a part of that big event, whether as volunteers or spectators. Ironically, there is a whole generation today who were either too young to remember that time or were not even born in 1996.”

“This book recounts my firsthand experiences in helping stage what was billed as ‘the largest peacetime event in history.’ It is the only book written on those Games and covers the good and the bad of that unique experience. It was a privilege to be a part of a group of dedicated and selfless individuals who made it happen.”

The book is available for purchase on Amazon.

— The Brunswick News

