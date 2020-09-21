There are some things I wanted to say that alone couldn’t fill a column. So here they are in a collection of thoughts and observations:
• I wasn’t speeding, honestly, but I’m paying a $50 fine for my mouth.
Approaching a stop sign on a St. Simons road last week, I geared town to first to slow down before stopping. I saw a woman in a yard making hand gestures and mouthing something, so I stopped short of asking if she needed the assistance of an aging guy in a raggedy pickup.
The street is not a thoroughfare, it’s a neighborhood street and I should slow down, she said. I’m thinking if I slowed any more, those accursed golf carts could pass me.
I told her I lived in said neighborhood and may have used a mild expletive adjectivally. I then went on my way running a little hot. Me. Not the truck.
But I thought about it: I sometimes drive 35 mph in first gear because the sound of the higher rev impresses my 5-year-old grandson. It sounds like we’re flying, but we’re not lest a taillight fall out or some rust gets shaken from the once chrome trailer hitch.
My truck is so bad that a panhandler could make more money if he were to sit on the tailgate holding his “Stranded. Will work for food” sign.
If I was speeding, it wasn’t by much, but I’m ashamed at being rude to the roadside scold. I’m sure she was just worried about the safety of neighborhood children. To atone, I’m going to contribute an extra $50 to Skylark, the local crisis pregnancy center that assists pregnant women who may otherwise see abortion, as awful as it is, as their only recourse.
See? We both care about the safety of children.
• I heard a couple of things on Peach State Public Radio Monday morning that I think I’ll clear up.
First, a newsreader said hearings were beginning on the capsize of the Golden Ray “off the coast of Georgia.”
Unless someone moved it, the Golden Ray is lying right where it has been for a year, on its side in St. Simons Sound, not off the coast.
It may have been the same newsreader who announced that Glynn County had said it would challenge a state law establishing a referendum on whether Glynn County voters could dissolve the county police and turn over all law enforcement to the sheriff.
That was old news. The question had been settled three days earlier when a judge ruled the referendum was unconstitutional.
A legislator asked me how I felt about Glynn County spending my tax money on suing the state. I said I was fine with it because it was obviously unconstitutional. I heard the county may owe at least $25,000 to pay attorneys and other costs to represent the County Commission and the Glynn County Board of Elections against the Georgia attorney general. By the way. My taxes also pay the attorney general.
I wish there was a way the judge could order the state to reimburse Glynn County for its legal fees. But that may be unconstitutional.
• In our continuing fight against the coronavirus, there’s something that puzzles me.
Have you noticed how all the TV reporters’ words are muffled by masks when they’re doing reports on the roadsides or at crime scenes?
First of all, they’re in the open air in many cases where scientists tell us the chance of transmission is greatly diminished.
Secondly, this is the era of the “one man band.’’ Sometimes reporters set up a camera on a tripod, focus it on where they’re standing and deliver their reports. And if they have a videographer with them, it’s easy to stay at least six feet away. I understand the need for masks. I never leave home without one, but I don’t wear them when I’m not going to be close to anyone.
On TV, it’s all for effect. The effect is silly.
• Speaking of the coronavirus, it’s taking a toll on our kids.
My grandson Benjamin started public kindergarten this fall on a laptop. I think his parents did it for us so he wouldn’t bring the virus from school to our house.
I was over there a few days ago when his teacher was trying to get some technical difficulties straightened out. Meanwhile, the kids just talked to each other.
I heard Benjamin talking to a distant classmate about being friends, and it broke my heart. He loves being around other kids, making up silly games and sometimes just running in a laughing circle.
They’re missing so much seeing and talking to friends in low res when they could be seeing them in hi def person-to-person. At recess they could talk about going to Disney, what they got for their birthdays and lisp through explanations of losing their first tooth.
You make friends and memories in school that will last a lifetime. I hope they all get to forget distance learning soon.
• I was looking out across the southern end of Frederica Road, which is part of the detour roundabout, when I heard a horn honking. Some poor guy who had crept forward in traffic finally had a green light he could make. Except he couldn’t. He was behind a golf cart that couldn’t keep up with the widening gap in front of him. The light changed while the cart was still a 7 iron from the intersection.
I have an idea. When the county puts up detour signs, it should add one that says, “No Golf Carts.”
The speed limit there is 45 mph, a zone where carts aren’t allowed, so he was breaking the law anyway.
And here’s one for the city: When developers prepped the big lot at the intersection of Parkwood and U.S. 17, they knocked down some of the prettiest live oaks in the city. To their credit, at least one of the builders planted trees.
They may be oaks but they’re not live oaks. The city should require developers to replace live oaks with live oaks and to keep them alive.