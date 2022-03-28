Of all the parades held each year on St. Simons Island, the one Saturday probably had the fewest spectators.
That’s likely because almost everybody was in the parade.
The annual opening day parade for girls’ softball and boys’ baseball rec teams stepped off from the village parking lot at 9:30 and traveled the short distance to Butler Field, the centerpiece of youth play decade after decade. It is to youth baseball what Yankee Stadium is to the majors.
Players holding team banners that covered far more of their bodies than the strike zone walked north on Mallery Street with their coaches, parents, grandparents and dogs, and often the coaches are dads and moms. People sipping fancy coffees or eating pastries at restaurants watched and waved as the teams followed a wailing Glynn County fire truck that trailed Deputy Randall Lacey in his American flag patrol car. Lacey has been as much a fixture of opening day as bright new chalk lines on the base paths.
As he waited for the parade to start, Lacey waved away drivers who were about to lose their rights of passage for a half hour.
Asked how many parades he had led, Lacey said, “I can’t count that high. I know this is the last one. I’m outta here in June.’’
For decades with the Glynn County Police, the former Sgt. Lacey’s beat had been St. Simons where his piercing deep voice controlled traffic around the pier and solved crimes around the island. If you told him about a problem without knowing the suspect, Lacey said, “I think I know who that is. I’ll talk to him.”
This time, his retirement is set, he said, after he was talked out of it last year.
Saturday, he got a lot of high fives and hugs from kids, some of whom first saw him from the seat of a stroller.
“Hey, come here, boy,’’ he called to a youngster in a team shirt. “You got my money?”
Jordan Sasser, program manager for St. Simons athletics, looked over the chattering sea of players lined up and assessed it as huge. There were players in the parade 3 to 14, he said. There were also future players in strollers or in their parents’ arms.
“God is good,’’ Sasser said. “Beautiful weather. Beautiful day.”
After the teams completed their march to Mallery Park, the teams lined up on the edge of the outfield grass on Butler Field facing home plate.
“This is Mayberry with an ocean,’’ Sasser said as he opened the ceremony.
Perhaps, but most of us would take Lacey over Andy Taylor, and there is an unfortunate shortage on St. Simons of Gomers and Goobers. We don’t have a Floyd cutting hair, but we have Hugh Vann.
When he gave the benediction, retired Baptist pastor Felix Haynes said there is nothing like St. Simons’ opening day anywhere else.
As the sun beamed down and kids stood in the outfield, some in the sun, some in the shade of live oaks, Haynes spoke of the inescapable reality of “dark clouds of war hanging over the horizon.”
“We are grateful, oh Lord, we can celebrate this moment through children” in a life-shaping moment.
“What happens here today matters for the rest of their lives.”
He prayed they would learn skills and teamwork.
Sasser thanked God and then everyone else, from the men who maintain the fields to the volunteer dads who made some fixes to the facilities.
He also thanked Jim and Diane Bailey, whose sons, Chad and Brent, played rec ball on the same fields and who have sons of their own playing now. The honor of throwing out the first pitch fell to Jim, who played catcher on his high school team in LaGrange. Chad and Brent both went to South Georgia College on baseball scholarships.
Sasser said Jim Bailey had been associated with the St. Simons Athletic Association 45 years. While working in heating and air and before Chad, his eldest, was old enough to play, Bailey began coaching the children of other dads in football, baseball and basketball.
In fact, the parades that are so much a part of island life today went on hiatus before Bailey was elected president of the association in the 1970s. He thought they were a good thing and started them back and with, he said, a lot of willing, hardworking others.
He took the mound for that ceremonial first pitch with a glove well broken in by a lot of catch sessions. He actually threw three opening pitches, the first to Chad’s son, Champ, 15, who plays for Glynn Academy, then one to Brent’s son, Coe, 12, and the last to Chad’s son Henry, 10. Then he walked to the plate and handed an oversized foam-filled baseball to Brent’s 6-month-old son Chad, whom Sasser called “a future ball player.”
Bailey didn’t make a speech, but when Sasser handed him the mic, he said the two words that island parents and their children anticipate every spring.
“Play ball!”