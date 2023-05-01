For 80 years, the live oaks have shaded Twin Oaks BBQ on Norwich Street, thus the name.
And come October, Linda Barber will have brought the barbecue pork, battered fries and sweet tea to the customers for 50 years.
She knows the job, and she knows what her customers like.
When another waitress picked up one of Barber’s regulars, she went back to Barber and said, “He wants his usual.
“A regular chipped and fries,’’ she answered.
Her knowing the usual is not unusual, and while she doesn’t always remember everyone’s name, she says, “I remember what people eat.”
Some can put a name with a face. She can put food with a face.
She got her start in barbecue as a teenager at another place, Jerry’s, a long-gone establishment.
“My mom and I worked at Jerry’s, but we’d come here to eat,’’ she said.
Not that the staff at the Twin Oaks of the time made made a good impression.
“We came in one day and our server had mud spots on her jeans. I said I’d never work here,’’ she recalled.
Now she says she’ll never leave.
Owner Darlene Waters believes her because it’s hard to get her to skip a day.
“Even when she’s sick, she comes in. We have to make her go home,’’ Waters said.
But she adds, “Twin Oaks wouldn’t be Twin Oaks without her.”
It didn’t take much for her to go back on her pledge to never work there. She had done a lot of things for a living including catering jobs on Jekyll Island.
When the much younger Linda McDonald needed a job, she approached the late Mack Wilson, who became a legend in smoked hog before his death in a Harley-Davidson crash.
“I remembered him when he ran the bread route,’’ making deliveries to Jerry’s, she said.
“I said, ‘Mr. Mack, I need a job.’ He said, ‘Come on,’’’ she said.
She did and that was back when $1 was a generous tip. She’s seen a lot since then including some dust-ups and irregular behavior scattered among the regulars.
A woman came in once with a stroller with a blanket stretched over a sleeping infant, or so Barber thought.
“I said, ‘Can I see your baby?’’ Barber said. “She said sure. I pulled it back, it was a big iguana lizard.”
You don’t even get that at Iguana’s.
And sometimes people have dropped in for lunch to find their spouses already there with a business partner if you include monkey business. Some heated conversations resulted, but “They’ve been pretty nice lately.”
The younger members of the wait staff call her Granny, and she’s the enforcer.
“You don’t get a write up. You get a scolding,” they said.
Macy Prescott says when Granny sees something wrong, she comes up and says “In the kitchen,’’ through clinched teeth. She then explains why “You don’t do that,’’ leaving no opportunity for debate, Prescott said.
Her customers seek her out going to the back room, as they call a side addition, where they like Barber’s service and her music, a good mix of 70s and 80s rock’n’roll. When some hug her on the way out, her husband Fred, one of the managers, says, “That’ll be $2.”
They met at a VFW dance when another girl turned down his invitation to dance. Linda McDonald did not and he drove her home and they sat talking outside her house until 1:30 or 2 a.m., she said.
“I finally said, ‘Are you going to ask me out or what?” she said.
He did and came back the next night for their next date. When her father answered the door Fred said he was there to pick up Cindy. He hasn’t forgotten her name since.
In one of their conversations they both agreed they didn’t want to get married, but she said “Yes,” just a few week later when he proposed to her at a borrow pit off U.S. 341.
Tommy and Geri Lee came to the back room Thursday after the lunch rush had cleared and settled in. Barber knew they wanted the barbecue plate, but the only thing to resolve was that she wanted the battered French fries and he wanted onion rings. Geri Lee got to Twin Oaks not long after Barber. She ate there for 41 years with her first husband and now eight with Tommy Lee.
“She’s got personality,’’ he said of Barber.
“She’s good with people. She’s sincere,’’ Geri Lee said. “I like her choice of music.’’
Most of it came over the radio in the 60s and 70s like the Beatles, the Bee Gees and the Supremes.
The music fits her customer base who are mostly people her age, and business tends to pick up at the end of the month when the retirement checks arrive.
Those are probably some of the same people who used to cruise the once busy Norwich Street on Friday and Saturday nights, and pull into the Twin Oaks drive-in for a Coke and an order of battered fries. The drive-in is still open and some still come just for the fries.
Larry and Donna Bruce are devoted customers, but they don’t make it in as much since Bruce retired from the Brunswick Police Department and took a job with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
He said it’s always interesting with Barber.
“At Christmas she decorates herself,’’ he said, with antlers on her head and bells on her shoes.
She has waited on families through five generations and a little girl, who she treated special, is now an adult.
“She always brought her doll in with her, and I’d always get a high chair for the doll,’’ Barber said.
But it’s not just children. A woman who was likely homeless came in with a Twin Oaks gift card for lunch. She placed her order and ate lunch talking with a Barbie doll.
“She was very nice,’’ Barber said, but she did try to take a bath in the women’s restroom. “You don’t do that,’’ Granny said.
It takes all kinds, and Barber has seen them all. And she knows what they eat.