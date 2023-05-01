Linda Barber
Linda Barber stands with one of two displays of her many customers at Twin Oaks BBQ where she is entering 50 years of service.

Linda Barber

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

For 80 years, the live oaks have shaded Twin Oaks BBQ on Norwich Street, thus the name.

And come October, Linda Barber will have brought the barbecue pork, battered fries and sweet tea to the customers for 50 years.

