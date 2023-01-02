These are some things I hope for in the coming year, but I seldom get my New Year’s wishes.
The Georgia General Assembly could help with adopting the Veterans reserved Parking Limitation Act: A lot of businesses have set aside parking spaces for veterans including Lowe’s and Harris Teeter. I think that’s great for those who served on active duty — especially those who were dispatched to combat zones — but it should be limited for others. Under this act, those who served their entire careers in the National Guard or reserves without ever being called up for active duty could use designated veterans parking only one weekend per month and two weeks during the summer.
I also hope to go through the entirety of 2023 without hearing the word “gaslighting.’’ It has to be the most overused term in the English language especially among those with a dominant wokeness gene.
If they disagree with someone, they automatically accuse them of gaslighting, which is probably a form of gaslighting. I think some people suffer from gaslight-headedness.
We need a law, an ordinance or something on street crossings.
The Georgia General Assembly has mandated that drivers stop for anyone in a crosswalk. That makes good sense, however:
There are people who carry it somewhat too far. Some pedestrians just blaze ahead in front of cars that are very close. As an experienced walker and driver, I know that you can stop a walk in a shorter distance than you can a moving vehicle. There’s some physics behind it on momentum and weight of a moving vehicle and so on and also some physical limitations. It takes less effort to stop putting one foot in front of the other on the pavement than it does to shift a foot from the accelerator to the brake.
I think the worst place to drive in the known world is a store parking lot with the Super Walmarts taking the gold medal for the absolute worst. I have a tendency to run across crosswalks if there’s any traffic. This serves three purposes, it shortens the time drivers have to wait for me, it also treats drivers to the rare comedic pleasure of witnessing the “running form” of a 72-year-old non-athlete. It may also shames younger, able-bodied people who are taking their sweet time but probably not.
Some folks, however, actually slow down in crosswalks especially if they get a call on their cell phones. There’s something about cell phones that make the rest of the world disappear during a conversation such as:
“Yeah. I’m at Walmart. Where you at? OK. You gonna come by the house today to get them jumper cables? Gimme about a hour and I’ll be there. I gotta stop by some other stores and buy quality stuff made by Chinese political prisoners.”
It also chaps me a little to watch a family cross one at a time maintaining more than enough space between them to prevent the spread of COVID. How they managed to get their in the close quarters of a single vehicle is beyond me.
We need to get really tough on one particular traffic obstruction. It should be a felony to stop in a crosswalk to light a cigarette.
This not about Georgia, but instead about my native state of South Carolina. I’m writing it because I’m tired of hearing the same old complaint every time the subject of the Palmetto state comes up.
“When is South Carolina going to do something about I-95?’’ they ask. “And when you get on I-26, stay in the inside lane to miss the potholes.’’
The one who complains to me most is the owner of a motor home that looks like it should have CSX written on the side so the condition of the interstate highway system is a grave concern.
I usually shrug it off thinking anything that discourages Georgians from entering my beloved home state is a good thing. Besides, when we go to South Carolina we usually take secondary roads because the scenery is better, the traffic is lighter and you don’t get as many crazy people from New Jersey and New York rocketing past at 25 mph plus over the limit.
So here’s the answer. South Carolina will spend $3 billion to widen 33 miles of I-95 starting at the Georgia line. Advocates noted that the roadway narrowed from six lines in Georgia to four in South Carolina. That’s a sort of funnel for vehicles and stuff usually backs up in funnels.
The South Carolina DOT will also widen I-26 all the way from Charleston to Columbia. An estimated 22 million vehicles travel that potholed road every year.
The S.C. legislature has approved $600,000 million to jump start the project, the majority of it from COVID-19 funds from the federal government.
Here’s the “You should live so long,’’ part. The I-95 project is expected to be complete by 2030 while the I-26 work will take until 2034, at which time I’ll be 83. I’ll be the guy driving 55 in the left lane with my left turn signal flashing.
Here’s one thing that won’t happen as a result of the Republicans winning the U.S. House; Jan. 6 will not be declared a new national holiday on which we Americans reflect on and mourn the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the discovery that the Capitol Police are about as effective as the security crew who were supposed to keep Tennessee fans off the field after they beat Alabama.
The British have Dec. 26 as Boxing Day, but in a few days the press will celebrate Bashing Day in which they pillory Republicans and ask the question, “Is Vladimir Putin really a Republican?” If it had been a national holiday come 2024, it would have been celebrated on Monday, Jan. 8, to give our valuable federal employees another overpaid day off.
Enjoy your New Year, and try to make some things new.