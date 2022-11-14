There were two disasters this week, both of them a lot of damaging air coming out of Florida. One was when wind and flooding tides from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nicole hit the shores shaving off some of the Golden Isles’ sand and flooding some cars and houses. The second was Donald J. Trump, the self-absorbed former president whose inability to keep his mouth shut kept the Republicans from taking control of Congress.

Trump said he would have a very important announcement this week and many think he’s going to announce he will run for president in 2024. I’m hoping he’ll announce he’s moving to Australia. Otherwise, why would he start his pattern of childish insults against Ron DeSantis, the perceived front runner for the Republican nomination for president. He started with calling DeSantis fat. That’s like Bernie Sanders calling Kamala Harris a liberal extremist.

