There were two disasters this week, both of them a lot of damaging air coming out of Florida. One was when wind and flooding tides from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Nicole hit the shores shaving off some of the Golden Isles’ sand and flooding some cars and houses. The second was Donald J. Trump, the self-absorbed former president whose inability to keep his mouth shut kept the Republicans from taking control of Congress.
Trump said he would have a very important announcement this week and many think he’s going to announce he will run for president in 2024. I’m hoping he’ll announce he’s moving to Australia. Otherwise, why would he start his pattern of childish insults against Ron DeSantis, the perceived front runner for the Republican nomination for president. He started with calling DeSantis fat. That’s like Bernie Sanders calling Kamala Harris a liberal extremist.
Florida Republicans obviously want DeSantis to run for president. Otherwise why would they have shouted “Two more years,’’ during his victory party speech?
Even the hint of another Trump candidacy was enough to scare sane people to death. It was enough to get Democrats to the polls and dissuade some Republicans from voting. The New York Post, Trump’s favorite apoligist newspaper, called him toxic and said he sabotaged Republican candidates and repelled their voters.
Indeed, Trump assails the senses like a skunk’s outhouse.
By Friday, a lot of Republicans were criticizing Trump and sayin he should go away. But the party lets him stay. Perhaps it’s like Lyndon Johnson’s response when someone asked him why he kept J. Edgar Hoover, whom LBJ hated, as head of the FBI. I’ll clean it up in paraphrase. I’d rather have my enemies inside the tent urinating out, Johnson said, than outside the tent urinating in.
The problem with Trump is he’s not housebroken. He tends to let it fly everywhere and on everyone.
Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have Trump to thank for their seats because Trump personally sank the Republican candidates in 2020. His constant fantasies, lies, delusions or whatever they were about the rigged election process energized Democrats and convinced some good Georgia voters that there was no use even going to the polls.
Georgia still has a runoff in the race between Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker and Warnock. That will be on Dec. 6 after which we can take a deep breath until the onset of the 2024 presidential election, which should begin in about four days.
All night Tuesday network commentators referred to the election deniers who were running for office.
OK. I’m not an election denier; I’m a disbeliever. I acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election. I just can’t believe Biden is the president. In fact, I have trouble believing Trump was ever president. I keep thinking I’ll wake up, but the nightmarish Biden presidency continues.
Last Monday’s column was on Vonette’s and my trip to the mountains. We didn’t get away from the campaign signs, however, but that wasn’t bad because many were for races we knew nothing about.
It was a great relief to get away from all those “Vote Yes To SPLOST” signs. I would have said,“Vote Yes For SPLOST?’’ but the signs must have been designed by people who arrive to scenes rather than at scenes.
And about his SPLOST; We have just voted ourselves a tax increase. One advocate of the tax said, “It’s just a penny.” No it’s not. It’s one percent, so if you were troubled by 8.5 percent inflation, you, your neighbors or both just voted to make it 9.5 percent. I may have been among those who voted for it. I’m not saying. If I did I did it not just to myself but to poor people who will have their already meager incomes reduced by 1 percent.
All evening, the commentators repeatedly referred to ticket splitting especially in Georgia where Senate candidate Herschel Walker got far fewer votes than did his fellow Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. (We had split TV screens at our house; I watched election returns while Vonette, tired of watching it, switched to the Weather Channel where Nicole ran unopposed.)
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said it best when he said it is a terrible idea for Donald Trump to announce his candidacy before Christmas.
“Because once the dust settles on this election, you know what America wants? They want to take a break, right? They want to get back to watching football games and enjoying Thanksgiving and doing some Christmas shopping. We can get to the politics in early 2023...”
He went on to say, in effect, that anyone who wants to drive “a big political message” right after the insanity and the craziness of these elections should be ignored. He said it on ABC News which, you can be assured, will talk loud and long about Trump’s announcement if he makes one.
He also said something you have to love when asked if he would run for president, “Look, I’m a governor. I’ve got a budget to balance, which they don’t do in Washington.”
Nicole was a late storm coming after we rolled the clocks back, but hurricane season is usually over by November and we won’t have to worry about another storm until around June.
The political season never ends and the winds from it can be evil. You can count on unabated political wind and bluster coming out of Mar el Ego. Hurricane Donald is always a category 5.