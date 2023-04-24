“Listen my children, and you shall hear
of the midnight ride of Paul Revere,
On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-five;
Hardly a man is now alive
Who remembers that famous day and year.”
That is the opening stanza in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s famous long poem “Paul Revere’s Ride.”
It was 248 years ago Tuesday last that Revere set out into the night to warn that the British were coming to capture Samuel Adams and John Hancock and to capture the Colonial’s stocks of gunpowder, ammunition and cannon at Concord.
It was interesting that the American Revolution was based on taxation without representation.
The colonies had revolted and the British Crown had sent redcoats to put down the rebellion while entangled in the Anglo-French wars that stretched from 1109 until last Wednesday when a London tourist complained about his poulet chasseur at a snooty Parisian restaurant.
It started, mostly, with the Stamp Act which required the colonies to use printed materials printed on paper produced in London. It escalated from there, and it ultimately provided material for one of Longfellow’s more popular poems that includes that famous reference to the lantern signal from the steeple of the Old North Church. Revere said he would be watching from the other side of the river and once he received the signal “One, if by land, two, if by sea,’’ he would be “ready to ride and spread the alarm through every Middlesex village and farm.”
The word Middlesex puzzled young Terry Dickson in Miss McGee’s fifth-grade class.
So what does Middlesex mean other than a line to set 10-year-old boys agiggle until Mrs. McGee lashed out with, “Teddy Wayne, Bobby Walker! Y’all better hush and pay attention. I taught yo’ parents. You come from good people who knew how to behave.”
We have a lot of cities that embrace muddled sex mostly in California, but what is Middlesex? I looked it up. It is an English town so named because it was in the center of several areas where Saxons settled. Sussex borders it to the south, Wessex to the west and Essex to the east. You wonder if they ruled out Norsex because it would provide an embarrassing number of double entendres for the over-served in pubs, bars and cocktail parties. The truth is the area that would have been Norsex was peopled with Angles rather than Saxons.
I guess they decided to apply the Nor to Norwich.
Maybe there were Saxons living outside Boston who Revere felt needed to be warned.
But about this taxation without representation. The Revolutionary War ended it but only briefly because the government grew like kudzu, created a whopping bureaucracy and now it’s into everything. According to the Office of Personnel Management, there were 2.85 million federal employees in 2021 earning an average of $90,510 excluding benefits. I said that can’t be right especially the salary, but it appears to be true.
In his Gettysburg Address, Abraham Lincoln said the Civil War was being fought so that “government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth...”
But perish it has because we have a bureaucracy so entrenched it doesn’t seem to get around to the “for the people part.” Not to mention, our government works with the speed of wood so things the government promises to do languish until the Government Services Administration or some other office can inflate the costs. The federal government is so big it’s like trying to turn a battleship around in Gould’s Inlet or like me trying to back my jon boat down a ramp almost anywhere. It takes a long while.
So where does this leave us in 2023? What would Paul Revere say if he rode today?
In observance of National Poetry Month, or perhaps in spite of it, we offer the follow rhyme.
Listen my children,
And you shall witness,
the decline of a nation,
with leaders lacking fitness.
No statesmen have we,
Just weirdos on the fringes,
Like AOC and MTG
Whose sanity unhinges,
At the top we had Trump,
the politically ruthless,
Who espouses bombast,
That mostly is truthless.
Now we have Biden
From the shore of Delaware,
Who, of most things,
Is blissfully unaware.
As dark midnight falls,
We must spread the alarm,
But Revere is long dead,
and the horse has left the barn.